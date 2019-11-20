Here's a nice hidden gem I saved... star_destroyers_pack_v1.0. I did not make this. Unfortunately, I could not find the name of the author of this mod. If you do know who made this, please let me know and I'll credit him or her. This mod includes two Imperial Star Destroyers and even the Super Star Destroyer from Star Wars! I downloaded this from FileFront years before it shut down and I couldn't find this anywhere else. If I haven't downloaded this, the only Star Wars mod I could find for Star Trek Legacy might have been lost forever. I was very pleased and fortunate to save this as Star Trek Legacy doesn't have any Star Wars mods (besides this one). Enjoy, and may the force be with you!

Again, I wish I could say who the creator was, but I do not know who since none was given in the creator's readme. I take no credit nor ownership on this mod. I only reuploaded this here for others to enjoy. The Screenshots were taken me.

The README is the author's.