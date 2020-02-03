Welcome to my Sun Pack mod for Star Trek Legacy! I created many of its contents years ago, but I never uploaded it anywhere. But now I have released it for all of you to enjoy! Please note that you will need the Ultimate Universe 2.0, the Ultimate Universe 2.2 Patch, the XI Expansion, and the NIGHTMARE MAP for this pack to work (Links bellow) This pack adds new suns and enables suns that already existed in the Ultimate Universe 2.2 mod to the Map Editor. Some suns were extracted from the Aftermath and Trek Battles 3 mods and are now added to the Map Editor! This also adds some missing files to the U.U. 2.2 mod, such as the sunc2.odf, sunna.odf, and sunnb.odf, which are the suns without lens flares. I found them from the Aftermath mod, which I had no idea why they were missing in the latest U.U. 2.2 mod in the first place. But now this pack should fix the issue!





*What's in this Sun Pack?*





*Red giant.

*White dwarf.

*Red dwarf.

*The Red, Green, Blue, and Purple suns from Ultimate Universe, and larger versions created by me!

*Pulsar (well sort of. It looks like one and it even rotates rapidly! Sadly, that's all it is, but it's the closest thing we will get to having a Pulsar in Star Trek Legacy at least.)

*A strange Black Sun I created that looks like a black hole, but somehow emits light like a sun?

*Some super giant suns, including a red supergiant sun! I recommend you create these in large maps and make sure they are far apart and don't have too many or the game will crash!

*Some suns from Trek Battles 3, like a giant light blue sun (sunBlue2.odf), and a giant lighter red sun (sunRed2.odf).

*The scary red sun from "Nightmare map" by Zube1337.

*The missing "no lens flare suns" that weren't in Ultimate Universe 2.2.

*And many more!!





*Required Mods*





Ultimate Universe 2.0 - Part 1:

https://www.moddb.com/mods/the-ultimate-universe/downloads/ultimate-universe-20-part-1





Ultimate Universe 2.0 - Part 2:

https://www.moddb.com/mods/the-ultimate-universe/downloads/ultimate-universe-20-part-2





Ultimate Universe 2.2 Update (Build 2):

https://www.moddb.com/mods/the-ultimate-universe/downloads/ultimate-universe-22-update





CJG Star Trek XI Mod 1.0 (Build 2) For UU 2.0/2.2:

https://www.moddb.com/mods/the-ultimate-universe/downloads/cjg-star-trek-legacy-xi-mod-10-for-uu-20





NIGHTMARE MAP:

https://www.gamefront.com/games/star-trek-legacy/file/nightmare-map





*Instructions*

Once the required mods are installed, just copy and paste the mod files into their respected folders. If you are asked to replace the edit_sun.odf and the edit_sun2.odf, do so. If you have any issues, please let me know.





*Credits*

The original Blue, Green, Red, and Purple suns are from the Ultimate Universe 2.2 mod. The large giant blue sun (sunBlue2.odf) and the giant lighter red sun (sunRed2.odf) are from Trek Battles 3. The scary small red sun (sunRed.odf) is from the "Nightmare map" by Zube1337. The "no lens flare suns" (sunc2.odf, sunna.odf, and sunnb.odf) are from the Aftermath mod, which were supposed to be in U.U. 2.2, but were strangely absent? And finally, the rest of the beautiful and strange new suns were created by me, TheRetroCube64. I hope you enjoy creating some awesome maps with these amazing stars!!