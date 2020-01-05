1,466 ONLINE

Bestine Jungles 1.0.0

Enjoy rumble conquest at its finest. Clone Wars conquest features clones and droids as playable factions with stormtroopers and rebels as l

  • Star Wars: Battlefront II (2005)
File Description

Enjoy rumble conquest at its finest.

Clone Wars conquest features clones and droids as playable factions with stormtroopers and rebels as local factions.

galactic civil war features empire and rebels as playable factions with droids and clones.

2 flag clone wars features rebels vs clones as playable factions with droids and stormtroopers.

2 flag galactic civil war features rebels vs droids as playable factions with stormtroopers and clones.

1 flag galactic civil war features droids vs empire as playable factions with rebels and clones.

1 flag clone wars features clones vs empire as playable faction with rebels and droids.


there are no command vehicles as they do not suit the map play style.

droids                                                rebels                                                    clones                    empire 

vehicles                                             vehicles                                                    vehicles              vehicles  

aat                                                       atpt                                                           atxt                      atst

aatx                                                   gianspeeder from battlefront 1              atrt                     tx130t ift-t             

snailtank certain eras only            aac1 combatspeeder                            tx130x                 speederbike

supertank certain eras only                                                                            speederbike

hailfire certain eras only                                                                                  

stap 

spider walker




About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 5th January 2020 10:16pm

Release Notes:

Screenshots
Readme 
paste into your addon

Read More

