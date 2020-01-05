Enjoy rumble conquest at its finest.

Clone Wars conquest features clones and droids as playable factions with stormtroopers and rebels as local factions.

galactic civil war features empire and rebels as playable factions with droids and clones.

2 flag clone wars features rebels vs clones as playable factions with droids and stormtroopers.

2 flag galactic civil war features rebels vs droids as playable factions with stormtroopers and clones.

1 flag galactic civil war features droids vs empire as playable factions with rebels and clones.

1 flag clone wars features clones vs empire as playable faction with rebels and droids.





there are no command vehicles as they do not suit the map play style.

droids rebels clones empire

vehicles vehicles vehicles vehicles

aat atpt atxt atst

aatx gianspeeder from battlefront 1 atrt tx130t ift-t

snailtank certain eras only aac1 combatspeeder tx130x speederbike

supertank certain eras only speederbike

hailfire certain eras only

stap

spider walker











