Originally added 1-22-2011

Tech: 8

Balance: 7

Quality: 8

FunFactor: 7

Stability: 8

Creativity: 8

Item Placement: 8

Overall Rating: 7.7

Description:

Jaspo comes to us today with this new map, entitled Bothawui: Business District. This is a pretty small indoor map, made up mostly of custom models and things of that nature.

Though the map is small, it's not a bad small. There is plenty of room to get around and there are multiple chokepoints to fight through, though it basically just boils down to two specific ones. There are five control points on the map, two for each side and one in the middle for the sides to fight over. The map forms an L-shape, with a small connector piece between the two sides. There are lots of destructible objects, including glass windows and computers that do damage upon explosion. It's a well constructed map, and it looks the part with lots of lighting effects but not many distracting elements to take your mind off the battle.

Sides are stock GCW, which I like. There is also support for the creator's laser tag mod, should you have that installed. You do need to have that mod installed, though, or the game mode will crash.

All in all, if you like small maps that have a lot of fighting and chokepoints and are composed of nearly entirely new assets, then give this a download. It's certainly well done.

-Jedikiller