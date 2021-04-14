Originally added 1-22-2011
Tech: 8
Balance: 7
Quality: 8
FunFactor: 7
Stability: 8
Creativity: 8
Item Placement: 8
Overall Rating: 7.7
Description:
Jaspo comes to us today with this new map, entitled Bothawui: Business District. This is a pretty small indoor map, made up mostly of custom models and things of that nature.
Though the map is small, it's not a bad small. There is plenty of room to get around and there are multiple chokepoints to fight through, though it basically just boils down to two specific ones. There are five control points on the map, two for each side and one in the middle for the sides to fight over. The map forms an L-shape, with a small connector piece between the two sides. There are lots of destructible objects, including glass windows and computers that do damage upon explosion. It's a well constructed map, and it looks the part with lots of lighting effects but not many distracting elements to take your mind off the battle.
Sides are stock GCW, which I like. There is also support for the creator's laser tag mod, should you have that installed. You do need to have that mod installed, though, or the game mode will crash.
All in all, if you like small maps that have a lot of fighting and chokepoints and are composed of nearly entirely new assets, then give this a download. It's certainly well done.
-Jedikiller
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 14th April 2021 3:21am
Bothawui: Business District version 1.0 by Commander Jaspo Planet Description: The homeworld of the Bothans, well known for intelligence gathering operations. Conquest Description: The Empire, being somewhat displeased with the Bothans for their role in the theft of the Death Star plans, has dispatched an elite platoon of stormtroopers to sabotage the main data centers on Bothawui. Modes: GCW Conquest, and also lazer tag if you have that nifty little mod of mine installed. (this mode will crash if LTS.lvl isn't in the game's SIDE folder) If I understand correctly, you also need the unofficial v. 1.3 patch installed for lazer tag. (it uses c3 as it's game mode) Installation: Extract the BBD folder and put it in your addon folder. f you do not have an addon folder, make one in C:/Program Files/LucasArts/Star Wars Battlefront II/GameData Credits: All non-stock models created by me. All other game assets were created by LucasArts/Pandemic. Please credit me if you use this map with any other mods.
