Full release! This is Chalacta! a planet in the Outer Rim is in a era of uncertainty. Smugglers aided by the CIS are stealing Medical Supplies and the Republic Has To Get Involved!
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 24th December 2021 3:56am
This is Chalacta! Chalacta is a planet in the Outer Rim which is being under attack from the CIS and smugglers. it's the 501'st job to save the planet from corruption along with Jedi Master Oppo Rancisis. Hope you enjoy this mod! Installation: put the C8Y folder in your addon folder and enjoy!
