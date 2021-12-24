1,659 ONLINE

Chalacta

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Star Wars: Battlefront II (2005)
  • 36.12MB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description


Full release! This is Chalacta! a planet in the Outer Rim is in a era of uncertainty. Smugglers aided by the CIS are stealing Medical Supplies and the Republic Has To Get Involved!

Download '209713-176421-Chalacta.rar' (36.12MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 24th December 2021 3:56am

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
This is Chalacta! Chalacta is a planet in the Outer Rim which is being under attack from the CIS and smugglers. 

it's the 501'st job to save the planet from corruption along with Jedi Master Oppo Rancisis.

Hope you enjoy this mod!

Installation: put the C8Y folder in your addon folder and enjoy!

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Jacker1112


70 XP

Registered 28th December 2020

3 Files Uploaded

