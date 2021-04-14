Dantooine: Rebel Base

Originally added 1-15-2011
Jaspo brings us a map of the Rebel base on Dantooine briefly mentioned in Ep IV. In standard Jaspo style it's made of mostly custom models, with a few others thrown in to complete the setting.
The map is a combination of grassy fields, enclosed spaces and building interiors. While I'm not a big fan of the texturing work on some of the buildings all in all it's consistent and makes a believable environment. There are some nifty (although a bit glitchy) features like elevators leading from the surface to the bases interior, and on the visual side of things some of the tunnels are pretty nice.
Gameplay wise the map is decent but not great. The conquest matches are pretty one sided, with almost all the fighting focusing on the central base and courtyards. The AI seem to be a bit slow too - in the too central base CPs they tend to stand around doing not a lot (to the author - this might have been caused by barriers being too close together). A few things worth mentioning gameplay wise are the inclusion of vehicles in an underground hangar (which you can drive but not get anywhere, unless I'm missing something) and the AI successfully using the ground/underground elevators.
Flag mode works pretty well and is more evenly matched, and not that many custom maps include it so something for anyone who likes it.
There's also support for Jaspo's Laser Tag mode found here: https://www.gamefront.com/games/star-wars-battlefront-2/file/lazer-tag. It shows up as "Custom Mode 3". Don't play it unless you have the Lazer Tag Mod installed.
Anyway, it's a pretty good map, download if it looks appealing.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 14th April 2021 2:57am
