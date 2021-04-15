Originally added 08-16-2011
Tech: 8
Balance: 7
Quality: 9
FunFactor: 8
Stability: 9
Creativity: 8
Item Placement: 10
Overall Rating: 8.4
Description:
Jaspo returns today with this map, Galidraan: Snowcapped Forest. This is an update to a map originally made by bobfinkl and released in December 2008. Obviously, it's been a while, so I'll include a full review here to refresh your memory of the map.
This map is set on a snowy valley of sorts, with lots of trees and rocks and whatnot. It's fairly large, with a good number of CPs and some vehicles. There's a large cave system in a rock face, and a series of trenches surrounding the cave entrances. Assuming you're playing conquest, you'll either start out in the caves and trenches, or start out a short distance away and have to work your way up. The side that starts in the caves has a distinct advantage, though, since they have a much more fortified position to defend, as well as a bunch of auto-turrets.
There is also a campaign in this map, which you play from the perspective of the Empire conducting a raid on the cave system/bunker thing. This is a fairly simple campaign, with objectives mainly consisting of "go here, capture CP, go somewhere else, rinse and repeat". It's also a bit difficult, especially when attacking the trench sections due to the heavily fortified Rebel positions.
The map's presentation is pretty good, too, creating a decent snowy atmosphere. There aren't many rough edges on item placement or tunnels fitting together. There are no custom sides in this version, though Jaspo's laser tag mode makes an appearance (you'll need that mod installed). There is also a survival mode that you can play for an added bonus.
Overall, this is a pretty good map and the campaign makes it a little more interesting than it otherwise would be. I'd recommend giving it a download and trying it out.
- Jedikiller
Version: 1.1.0
Released: 15th April 2021 10:51pm
Galidraan: Snowcapped Forest 1.1 By Bobfinkl and Jaspo 1.1 Changes by Jaspo: -added a minimap. -reverted to stock sides. -moved the loadscreen code in the mission scripts so it does not start loading with the default loadscreen and then switch to the custom one. -plugged some holes and covered some imperfections in the caves/tunnels. -fixed survival mode...had to rescript it twice from scratch, too; it is listed as cw assault in the mission list. -added a lazer tag mission (will crash if my lazer tag mod is not installed.) -fixed damage regions on the barbed wire barriers. CW Story: A large force of droids have taken over Galidraan, Dooku has made his command center in the former mandalorian bunker where he killed off the True Mandalorians. GCW Story: A traitor has been siphoning valuable information to the Rebellion, Darth Vader has been tasked with finding and eliminating this traitor. He has discovered a small but important Rebel communications post on the frozen planet of Galidraan and goes personally with a contingent of the 450th to capture the base in hopes of tracking down the traitor. Bugs: 1. Oddly colored trenches (no apparent fix; even hex editing data4 did not help) Credits: Caedus - German Translation, Beta Testing TheUltimat - Beta Testing Black9_Knight - Beta Testing Goolash - Beta Testing Jedijack - Beta Testing Glusent - Beta Testing MrDude121 - Beta Testing Eddie - Barbed Wire Barrier Prop Possibly a few more beta testers whom I forgot about Installation instructions: 1. Unzip GAD 2. Copy and paste GAD into your addon folder Note: Assault mode is GCW campaign and survival modes. Enjoy! THIS LEVEL IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY LUCASARTS, A DIVISION OF LUCASFILM ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY LTD. ELEMENTS TM & (C) LUCASARTS, A DIVISION OF LUCASFILM ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY LTD.
There are no comments yet. Be the first!