Originally added 08-16-2011

Tech: 8

Balance: 7

Quality: 9

FunFactor: 8

Stability: 9

Creativity: 8

Item Placement: 10



Overall Rating: 8.4

Description:

Jaspo returns today with this map, Galidraan: Snowcapped Forest. This is an update to a map originally made by bobfinkl and released in December 2008. Obviously, it's been a while, so I'll include a full review here to refresh your memory of the map.

This map is set on a snowy valley of sorts, with lots of trees and rocks and whatnot. It's fairly large, with a good number of CPs and some vehicles. There's a large cave system in a rock face, and a series of trenches surrounding the cave entrances. Assuming you're playing conquest, you'll either start out in the caves and trenches, or start out a short distance away and have to work your way up. The side that starts in the caves has a distinct advantage, though, since they have a much more fortified position to defend, as well as a bunch of auto-turrets.

There is also a campaign in this map, which you play from the perspective of the Empire conducting a raid on the cave system/bunker thing. This is a fairly simple campaign, with objectives mainly consisting of "go here, capture CP, go somewhere else, rinse and repeat". It's also a bit difficult, especially when attacking the trench sections due to the heavily fortified Rebel positions.

The map's presentation is pretty good, too, creating a decent snowy atmosphere. There aren't many rough edges on item placement or tunnels fitting together. There are no custom sides in this version, though Jaspo's laser tag mode makes an appearance (you'll need that mod installed). There is also a survival mode that you can play for an added bonus.

Overall, this is a pretty good map and the campaign makes it a little more interesting than it otherwise would be. I'd recommend giving it a download and trying it out.

- Jedikiller