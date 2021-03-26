Jade Moon 1.4 by Jason Gieske (Jaspo) jaspojag1 at gmail dot com GCW: Luke Skywalker leads a raid on the Loronar Corp ATAT Production Facility on Jade Moon. CW: Not inspired by canonical events. modes: conquest, 1flag ctf, hangar conquest Also lazer tag will be available if you have that mod installed; the script for it was included with that mod. All models created by me or LucasArts/Pandemic, except: HAVwA6J by Icemember AT-AP by FragMe! "The UT-AT model was created and skinned by DooFi. t551 attempted to get it in-game, and upon becoming confused, Psych0fred finished the job." “THIS LEVEL IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY LUCASARTS, A DIVISION OF LUCASFILM ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY LTD. ELEMENTS TM & (C) LUCASARTS, A DIVISION OF LUCASFILM ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY LTD.” To install put the JAG folder in your addon folder. If you do not have an addon folder, create one in programfiles/lucasarts/swbf2/gamedata/ Changes since 1.1: *removed hard edge glitches from terrain texture *improved the pathing, especially on the walkways *added a second ATTE in CW and repositioned the 2nd ATAT in GCW so the AI actually use it again *made stuff that was supposed to glow glow *made stuff that was supposed to be transparent transparent *added a few models here and there *decreased the unit count in hangar conquest *decreased the reinforcement count in hangar conquest *increased fly height by 5 *new load screen *fixed localization so hangar conquest is now labeled as such on the loadscreen *activated the death region under the hangar Changes since 1.2: *changed the platform layout quite a bit to reduce AI confusion/falling off of platforms, as well as to add interest *changed the locations of a few cps slightly *improved/changed the planning and barriers in the AT-AT hangar and in the map as a whole *added HAVwA6J and AT-AP to cw conquest *added AT-RTs to cw conquest and AT-STs and Imperial fighter tanks to gcw conquest *added all missing sounds for these additions, except the ywing turret sounds do not work *added flyer splines *added a mapbounds region and redid the minimap *anchored some floating cps and health and ammo droids *fixed the death region so it actually works now *changed the flyers around a bit in conquest mode *greatly increased the soldier view distances and sniper ranges *added a lot of hint nodes for snipers and mines *increased the proportion of snipers and assault units in conquest mode *set the AI difficulty to 5,5 (increased it) in CTF, conquest, and hangar conquest modes *console texture now scrolls vertically *there could be more that I am forgetting, not sure Changes since 1.3: *Localized the weapons for custom vehicles *Added UT-AT for Reps and Imps and got its sounds working *Changed Conquest reinforcements to 400 from 750 *Changed Hangar Conquest reinforcements to 300 from 350 *Changed Conquest AI difficulty from 5,5 to 4,4 *Changed Hangar Conquest AI difficulty from default to 4,4 *Removed A CP to accomodate the addition of the UT-AT (a command vehicle) *Fixed some memory pool allocations, including one that was limiting the number of droidekas to 8 (script calls for max. 10 otherwise) *Added a ramp to the platforms *Updated the minimap to show the added ramp *Changed barriers and plans to accommodate the added ramp

