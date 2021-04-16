2,154 ONLINE

Kriegburg Castle

This is the winning entry of the 2013 June mapping contest on Gametoast.com.Version 1.0 was a first release to make sure it was done before...

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Star Wars: Battlefront II (2005)
  • 9.55MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

This is the winning entry of the 2013 June mapping contest on Gametoast.com.

Version 1.0 was a first release to make sure it was done before the contest deadline, and 1.1 is basically the same but with all the textures properly added and some traffic issues fixed.

CW is stock sides and GCW is castle units: the swordsmen and crossbowmen of Kriegburg and Freiburg.

Read More

Download '187392-177619-KBC.zip' (9.55MB)

About This Version (1.1.0)

Version: 1.1.0

Released: 16th April 2021 10:17pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
Kriegburg Castle
Version 1.1
by Jaspo
Gametoast June Contest Entry

Installation: Put the KBC folder in your addon folder in your
C:/program files/lucasarts/star wars battlefront II/gamedata
folder; if you don't have an addon folder make one in gamedata.

I made the castle props and modded the custom sides.
All other game assets were created by LucasArts/Pandemic.

THIS LEVEL IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY LUCASARTS, A DIVISION OF LUCASFILM ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY LTD. ELEMENTS TM & (C) LUCASARTS, A DIVISION OF LUCASFILM ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY LTD.

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Jaspo


72 XP

Registered 24th March 2021

25 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File