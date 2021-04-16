Kriegburg Castle

This is the winning entry of the 2013 June mapping contest on Gametoast.com.



Version 1.0 was a first release to make sure it was done before the contest deadline, and 1.1 is basically the same but with all the textures properly added and some traffic issues fixed.



CW is stock sides and GCW is castle units: the swordsmen and crossbowmen of Kriegburg and Freiburg.