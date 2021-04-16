This is the winning entry of the 2013 June mapping contest on Gametoast.com.
Version 1.0 was a first release to make sure it was done before the contest deadline, and 1.1 is basically the same but with all the textures properly added and some traffic issues fixed.
CW is stock sides and GCW is castle units: the swordsmen and crossbowmen of Kriegburg and Freiburg.
Version: 1.1.0
Released: 16th April 2021 10:17pm
Kriegburg Castle Version 1.1 by Jaspo Gametoast June Contest Entry Installation: Put the KBC folder in your addon folder in your C:/program files/lucasarts/star wars battlefront II/gamedata folder; if you don't have an addon folder make one in gamedata. I made the castle props and modded the custom sides. All other game assets were created by LucasArts/Pandemic. THIS LEVEL IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY LUCASARTS, A DIVISION OF LUCASFILM ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY LTD. ELEMENTS TM & (C) LUCASARTS, A DIVISION OF LUCASFILM ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY LTD.
