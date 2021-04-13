SWBF2 Lazer Tag version 1.3 By Jaspo This mod requires the unofficial 1.3 patch. Overview of Lazer Tag game mode: Yellow team vs. blue team, armed with one weapon: a single shot non-overheating unlimited ammo lazer tag pistol with no aiming reticule that kills in one shot but is less accurate when moving. Much as it would be if you were playing, uh, lazer tag. 1.3 changelog: -Redid the ZLT missions (missions for my maps which were released prior to the creation of the Lazer Tag mod) This was primarily because the 1.2 mission for Jade Moon no longer worked with Jade Moon 1.4 due to a change to the number of CPs on the map. -Jade Moon's JAGg_c3 mission is now a Lazer Tag version of Hangar Conquest, and a JAGc_c3 mission has been added which is mostly equivalent to the old JAGg_c3 mission. -Taris: Sky High now has an added TS2c_c3 mission which is a Lazer Tag version of its 2-flag CTF mission. -Most missions now have standard reinforcement and unit count as well as standard AI difficulty. 1.2 changelog: 1.2 has been through a lot: fixing the double listing glitch, addition of my maps' missions, addition of the convopack maps' missions, removal of the convopack maps' missions at the request of Maveritchell, addition of an existence check in my maps' addme, and last but not least a realization that the addmes needed to be edited once more to enable multiplayer play. And now, perfected, and to an extent that makes everyone happy, so far as I can tell, anyway. Contents of this package: LTS.lvl ---------- This is the file for the lazer tag sides. If you have installed Lazer Tag version 1.0 or 1.1 you have this already. Otherwise put it in Battlefront 2's side folder: Program Files\LucasArts\Star Wars Battlefront II\GameData\data\_lvl_pc\side LT2 Folder ---------- This contains lazer tag missions for the SWBF2 stock maps. This folder goes in Program Files\LucasArts\Star Wars Battlefront II\GameData\addon and contains missions for the following maps: Coruscant Dagobah Death Star Endor Felucia Geonosis Hoth Jabba's Palace Kamino Kashyyyk Mos Eisley Mustafar Mygeeto Naboo Polis Massa Tantive IV Utapau Yavin 4 (18 missions total) LT2 notes: -Geonosis has cw era music and team names with gcw era voiceovers and sfx...only missing "so-and-so captured cp such-and-such". -Death Star has the reinforcement adjustment removed so that the reinforcement count for the rebel alliance (or in this case the blue team) is only reduced by 1 instead of 2 each time a unit is killed. ZLT Folder ---------- This contains lazer tag missions for some of my maps--maps by Jaspo, in other words. This folder also goes in Program Files\LucasArts\Star Wars Battlefront II\GameData\addon and contains missions for the following maps: Crystal Forest Hoth: Frozen Valley Jade Moon (2 missions) Mustafar: Jedi Enclave Prakith Rhen Var: Glacial Cave Star Destroyer Taris: Sky High Taris: Spiral Stair (2 missions) Tatooine: Canyon Settlement (12 missions total) ZLT notes: -The addme script is such that if you do not have any of these maps installed, the scripts will not be added to the list for those maps. Thanks, Mav, Zerted. ---------- General Notes: -These missions appear as Custom Mode 3 in the menu, available in GCW era for all maps (even Geonosis) -These folders do not contain any maps, only missions. These missions will be more or less compatible with any version of their maps, so long as the number or names of the conquest cps are not changed (since Lazer Tag mode uses the conquest setup from these maps) -Because these are missions, they do count toward your overall number of missions (with the exception listed above), which of course cannot exceed 500 or the last ones on the list start disappearing. Note that I have separated them into 2 seperate folders which can be easily moved in and out of your addon folder as needed. -The double map listing problem of versions 1.0 and 1.1 has been fixed, thanks to input from Maveritchell. He also let me know how to get this to work with addon folder maps. Credits: -Pandemic/LucasArts for the framework, and the stock maps and their assets. -Maveritchell, for helping me with coding at various points and informing me that I was not allowed to release missions for the converted BF1 maps. -God, for making people creative/creative people.

