This map, by Jaspo, is a urban-ish sort've map set on the planet Malastare, home of podracing and giant Godzilla/King-Kong mashups alike. This is decidedly closer to the vision of the planet as shown on The Clone Wars as reflected by the environment surrounding the compound.
I think that, artwise, this is probably one of Jaspo's best maps thus far. There are a few instances where I see some of the flat textures and/or textures that don't match (UV-wise) the object they're projected on, but it's much less of an issue than in past maps. The majority of the textures feel like they support the models, which is nice, given the author's propensity for using lots of custom models (which is always nice).
Design-wise, this is a really solid map. Urban maps work well for arcadey-type shooters, as legions of FPS players could attest to, and the design works well here too. There are lots of walls, both the large and the waist-high variety, that serve well to redirect the player or act as cover (respectively). There's also a bit of up-and-down movement with some of the buildings, and I like seeing that whenever I can.
All in all, this is another solid map by Jaspo. Give it a download.
-Mav
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 16th April 2021 12:07am
Malastare: Gran Compound 1.0 by Jason Gieske (Jaspo) jaspojag1 at gmail dot com A Gran police compound in a Dug-populated desert region on Malastare. This level was created to be used with Extended Galactic Conquest (released seperately) Modes: CW Conquest GCW Conquest Lazer Tag Conquest Installation: Extract the MGC folder and put it in your addon folder. f you do not have an addon folder, make one in C:/Program Files/LucasArts/Star Wars Battlefront II/GameData You will need the lazer tag mod installed (put in the game's side folder) for the lazer tag game mode to work. Remaining Issues: -Lazer tag mode will crash to desktop if the mod (the LTS side file, in other words) is not installed. -There's a strange Z-fighting glitch with shadows; probably related to using -hiresshadow in the msh.option files, though I haven't had the issue when doing so previously. -The doors in this level are procedurally animated, so they aren't perfect, but they work reasonably well. Credits: I made all the custom models used in this level. Most of the textures are mine too, though I borrowed or modified a couple from the stock assets and from the Squeddie model pack. Feel free to use this map with other mods, just make sure to give me credit. I used RepSharpshooter's meshtool to envmap a few models. The doors in this map basically use the same code that [RDH]Zerted created for elevators. All other game assets found in this mod level were created by LucasArts/Pandemic. “THIS LEVEL IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY LUCASARTS, A DIVISION OF LUCASFILM ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY LTD. ELEMENTS TM & (C) LUCASARTS, A DIVISION OF LUCASFILM ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY LTD.”
