Mos Eisley Sun and Shadow Alignment Fix

This mod is a version of vanilla (2005) Mos Eisley where I have fixed the alignment of the suns with the shadows.

For context: In the normal Mos Eisley map the suns are out of alignment with the shadows by a whooping 90 degrees!

The way I did this is by rotating the suns left ~90 degrees and up ~15 degrees. I chose to rotate the suns instead of shadows to preserve the feel of the map as much as possible, because shadows are, in my opinion, a lot more noticeable than the suns.