Mos Eisley Sun and Shadow Alignment Fix

This mod is a version of vanilla (2005) Mos Eisley where I have fixed the alignment of the suns with the shadows.For context: In the normal...

  • Star Wars: Battlefront II (2005)
File Description

This mod is a version of vanilla (2005) Mos Eisley where I have fixed the alignment of the suns with the shadows.
For context: In the normal Mos Eisley map the suns are out of alignment with the shadows by a whooping 90 degrees!

The way I did this is by rotating the suns left ~90 degrees and up ~15 degrees. I chose to rotate the suns instead of shadows to preserve the feel of the map as much as possible, because shadows are, in my opinion, a lot more noticeable than the suns. 

In the screenshot it might not look like it's correct, but it is very close to perfect, it just looks distorted because I had to use an FOV of 120 to take the screenshot, otherwise there was no good way to show the changes.

To install the mod:
* Go to .../Star Wars Battlefront II/GameData/data/_lvl_pc/tat
    (on Steam version you can find where the game folder is by right clicking the game in your library and clicking Properties... > Local Files > Browse)
* Back up the original tat2.lvl that is in that folder by moving it somewhere safe or renaming it
* Copy tat2.lvl from this archive to that same folder

To uninstall the mod:
* Go to .../Star Wars Battlefront II/GameData/data/_lvl_pc/tat
* Replace tat2.lvl with the one that you have backed up before


Download '186997-177594-Mos_Eisley_Sun_Alignment_Fix.zip' (13MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 23rd March 2021 4:16am

Screenshots
Readme 
