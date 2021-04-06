Originally added 11-6-09

Description:

"Mustafar: Jedi Enclave" is another one of Jaspo's maps. This time set, of course, on the lava planet of Mustafar.

I think this map is a step up from several of this author's previous maps. The things that I've liked about Jaspo's maps are still here - the newness of trying out a map that doesn't heavily rely on stock models is always refreshing. This one, though, I think ends up playing a little bit better than some of his past maps. It's a fairly "long" map, but there's not a huge amount of walking or confusing running around, as there has occasionally been in some of his previous maps.

I also really like the extras thrown in to this map. There is a local team (Fire Entities) that's really nothing more than a retextured Wookiee team, but because of the texturing they do look really neat and strangely fitting (although I would guess that they have zero canonical sourcing). There is (are?) a lava skiff(s?), similar to the ones seen in Episode three, which, while not really adding anything to the battle proper, are fun to scoot around the scenery on.

If I had any criticism to throw out here it would be similar to something I've mentioned before on some of Jaspo's maps - the texturing is occasionally not different enough in places - sometimes it's easy to walk into a corner with the same texture on two different planes (i.e. walls and floors, etc.), and it's very disorienting. The lighting (which fit the map fine) was a detriment to that as well; because it was dim it accentuated any monotony in texturing. If you want to have those kind of textures, I would at least recommend some stronger lighting or shadows. I think it would be best, though, to make sure to vary your textures a little more across your models.

In any case, it's a neat map and certainly worth a download and play. Give it a try!