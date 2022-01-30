1,147 ONLINE

Ord Janon

Enjoy Ord Janon!Ord Janon is a planet in the Outer rim that has beeen under imperial control until a revolt comes aroundand then the Rebel A...

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 9 hours ago
  • Star Wars: Battlefront II (2005)
  • 48.2MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

Enjoy Ord Janon!
Ord Janon is a planet in the Outer rim that has beeen under imperial control until a revolt comes around
and then the Rebel Alliance has come to aid the Ord Janon citizens.

Ord Janon is a hilly map with a dark skybox. It orbits an orange moon. with the dark backdrop, green hills and orange sun, it adds a very unique nature.

This planet is actually in legends but is only mentioned by word so I had to be creative when making the map

HOW TO INSTALL:
simply drop the N20 folder into your addon folder and play

Hero: Luke Skywalker
Villain: Black Krrsantan

I want to give credit to teancum, phobos, sithkenny, bk2modder and many others for helping me with assets.

Read More

Download '210481-176421-Ord Janon.rar' (48.2MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 30th January 2022 5:25pm

View Previous Versions
Readme 
Enjoy Ord Janon! 
Ord Janon is a planet in the Outer rim that has beeen under imperial control until a revolt comes around 
and then the Rebel Alliance has come to aid the Ord Janon citizens.

Ord Janon is a hilly map with a dark skybox. It orbits an orange moon. with the dark backdrop, green hills and orange sun, it adds a very unique nature.

HOW TO INSTALL:
simply drop the N20 folder into your addon folder and play

Hero: Luke Skywalker
Villain: Black Krrsantan

I want to give credit to teancum, phobos, sithkenny, bk2modder and many others for helping me with assets.

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Jacker1112


76 XP

Registered 28th December 2020

4 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File