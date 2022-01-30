Enjoy Ord Janon!

Ord Janon is a planet in the Outer rim that has beeen under imperial control until a revolt comes around

and then the Rebel Alliance has come to aid the Ord Janon citizens.

Ord Janon is a hilly map with a dark skybox. It orbits an orange moon. with the dark backdrop, green hills and orange sun, it adds a very unique nature.

This planet is actually in legends but is only mentioned by word so I had to be creative when making the map

HOW TO INSTALL:

simply drop the N20 folder into your addon folder and play

Hero: Luke Skywalker

Villain: Black Krrsantan

I want to give credit to teancum, phobos, sithkenny, bk2modder and many others for helping me with assets.