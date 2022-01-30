Enjoy Ord Janon!
Ord Janon is a planet in the Outer rim that has beeen under imperial control until a revolt comes around
and then the Rebel Alliance has come to aid the Ord Janon citizens.
Ord Janon is a hilly map with a dark skybox. It orbits an orange moon. with the dark backdrop, green hills and orange sun, it adds a very unique nature.
This planet is actually in legends but is only mentioned by word so I had to be creative when making the map
HOW TO INSTALL:
simply drop the N20 folder into your addon folder and play
Hero: Luke Skywalker
Villain: Black Krrsantan
I want to give credit to teancum, phobos, sithkenny, bk2modder and many others for helping me with assets.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 30th January 2022 5:25pm
