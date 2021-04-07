Prakith version 1.2 by Jason Gieske (Jaspo) jaspojag1 at gmail dot com A fortress world of the Empire. Recently, Emperor Palpatine did some bargaining with an extra-galactic entity known as CORE and accquired a shipment of very big guns...Intimidator Class Long Range Plasma Cannons, to be exact. He ordered that they be installed on the fortress worlds of the galactic core, and also commanded that the public works departments of the cities where they were installed should do their level best to beautify the immediate surroundings. Installation: Put the PRK folder in your addon folder (C:/program files/LucasArts/SWBF2/gamedata/addon) modes: CW and GCW Conquest. Changes since 1.0 (which was the contest version): -will now list me as the developer, rather than the "contest developer" -expanded/beautified the city on the clifftop, added 2 cps -added tanks -added turrets -added a mapbounds region and a better minimap -added lighting -added motion and glow to the sky, modified the texture accordingly -changed some of the textures so they aren't the same as the ones on Jade Moon -updated the loadscreen Changes since 1.1 (which was the first post-contest release): -expanded/beautified the city on the clifftop some more, added actual pavement with curb & gutter, and more street lights -added the Intimidator cannon (my own model) as a destructible command post for the Empire/Republic -modeled & added some buildings suited for sniping -added more tanks -changed & fixed the planning and barriers, now tanks can go more places -added a cloud layer to the sky -added sniping, cover, and mine laying hintnodes -changed which command posts the teams start with, to rebalance after the addition of the Intimidator cp -modified various textures to match each other better -fixed lowrez texture color of main mygeeto tower -increased the max number of rocketeer units for all factions -now my custom turrets are actually in use, instead of the Hoth ones -fixed the missing lightsaber sounds -updated the loadscreen -updated the minimap Credits: Half the props are mine. The other half, as well as the units and engine, are Pandemic/Lucas Arts'. “THIS LEVEL IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY LUCASARTS, A DIVISION OF LUCASFILM ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY LTD. ELEMENTS TM & (C) LUCASARTS, A DIVISION OF LUCASFILM ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY LTD.” "In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth...then God said, let us make man in our image..." -Genesis "we desire to create because He first created" -Mav

