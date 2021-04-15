Spiff's Canyon

This is another custom map by Jaspo, this time set on a planet where everything is red. For the uninitiated, the titular reference to "Spiff" is Spaceman Spiff, one of the many mental self-stylings of the inimitable Calvin.

The map itself is a tightly-packed set of rocky avenues with a small amount of close-in CPs. It's a nice job of a custom map, as per the usual from this author, and while I like tight maps, this one feels a little claustrophobic, especially in towards the center where the tunnels converge.

Everything is also red - as mentioned above - and this makes telling ally from enemy especially difficult, made only moreso by the identical-in-silhouette pilot models each side uses. The lack of contrast is a bit of a turn-off for me, and I don't think it helps that the majority of laser fire is also red.

That said, it is a unique map (and make sure to keep an eye out for Calvin's spaceship too), and certainly worth a try. If you like what you see in the screenshots below, give it a download.

-Mav