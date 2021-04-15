This is another custom map by Jaspo, this time set on a planet where everything is red. For the uninitiated, the titular reference to "Spiff" is Spaceman Spiff, one of the many mental self-stylings of the inimitable Calvin.
The map itself is a tightly-packed set of rocky avenues with a small amount of close-in CPs. It's a nice job of a custom map, as per the usual from this author, and while I like tight maps, this one feels a little claustrophobic, especially in towards the center where the tunnels converge.
Everything is also red - as mentioned above - and this makes telling ally from enemy especially difficult, made only moreso by the identical-in-silhouette pilot models each side uses. The lack of contrast is a bit of a turn-off for me, and I don't think it helps that the majority of laser fire is also red.
That said, it is a unique map (and make sure to keep an eye out for Calvin's spaceship too), and certainly worth a try. If you like what you see in the screenshots below, give it a download.
-Mav
Version: 2.1.0
Released: 15th April 2021 1:53am
Spiff's Canyon 2.1 by Jaspo The 3 letter code for this map is SSC. Modes: CW and GCW era conquest Lazer Tag if you have that mod of mine installed (ie, if LTS.lvl is in the Battlefront II side folder) Changes since 2.0: -Space sides are now included in the mod folder and referenced accordingly. -Added a flyer spline just in case the AI were to get their hands on an operational Spiff ship, somehow. To install: Put the SSC folder in your addon folder. If you do not have one, make one in C:/Program Files/LucasArts/Star Wars Battlefront II/GameData This map is the second version of a near-total remake of the former occupant of my data_SSC folder (thus 2.1 rather than 1.1) Spiff's Canyon is set on a planet that lacks breathable atmosphere, so anyone wishing to occupy it must not forget to bring a space suit. Thus the custom sides. The location is non-Star Wars but I will not tempt copyright issues by saying outright what it is inspired by. If you know, you know. If you do not, well then, too bad. To use the custom units of "space.lvl" in your own map...well, here, I will simply dump the contents of that part of my mission script below: (note that the _space units are parented by the regular ones listed above, so they must also be called, as shown below) ------------------------------------------------------------ ReadDataFile("SIDE\\imp.lvl", "imp_hero_darthvader", "imp_hero_bobafett", "imp_inf_engineer_snow", "imp_inf_sniper", "imp_inf_marine", "imp_inf_officer", "imp_inf_dark_trooper", "imp_inf_rifleman", "imp_inf_rocketeer", "imp_inf_pilot") ReadDataFile("SIDE\\all.lvl", "all_inf_engineer", "all_inf_sniper", "all_inf_marine", "all_inf_officer", "all_inf_rifleman", "all_inf_rocketeer", "all_inf_pilot") ReadDataFile("dc:SIDE\\space.lvl", "all_inf_rifleman_space", "all_inf_rocketeer_space", "all_inf_sniper_space", "all_inf_marine_space", "all_inf_pilot_space", "all_inf_engineer_space", "all_inf_officer_space", "all_inf_special_space", "imp_inf_engineer_space", "imp_inf_rifleman_space", "imp_inf_rocketeer_space", "imp_inf_sniper_space", "imp_inf_marine_space", "imp_inf_dark_trooper_space", "imp_inf_officer_space") SetupTeams{ all = { team = ALL, units = 60, reinforcements = 300, soldier = { "all_inf_pilot_space", 5,15}, pilot = { "all_inf_rifleman_space",10,40}, assault = { "all_inf_rocketeer_space",5,15}, engineer = { "all_inf_engineer_space",2,10}, sniper = { "all_inf_sniper_space",5,15}, marine = { "all_inf_marine_space", 5,15}, officer = { "all_inf_officer_space",2,10}, special = { "all_inf_special_space",2,10}, }, imp = { team = IMP, units = 60, reinforcements = 300, soldier = { "imp_inf_pilot", 5,15}, pilot = { "imp_inf_rifleman_space",10,40}, assault = { "imp_inf_rocketeer_space",5,15}, engineer = { "imp_inf_engineer_space",2,10}, sniper = { "imp_inf_sniper_space",5,15}, marine = { "imp_inf_marine_space",5,15}, officer = { "imp_inf_officer_space",2,10}, special = { "imp_inf_dark_trooper_space",2,10}, }, } SetHeroClass(ALL, "imp_hero_bobafett") SetHeroClass(IMP, "imp_hero_darthvader") ----------------------------------------------------------------- Credits: LucasArts/Pandemic for everything that's there that I didn't make. Contact me if you wish to have any of my models to use in your map. You may use them but must give me credit. THIS LEVEL IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY LUCASARTS, A DIVISION OF LUCASFILM ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY LTD. ELEMENTS TM & (C) LUCASARTS, A DIVISION OF LUCASFILM ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY LTD.
There are no comments yet. Be the first!