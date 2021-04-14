Originally added 5-24-2010

Tech: 9

Balance: 9

Quality: 10

FunFactor: 10

Stability: 10

Creativity: 9

Item Placement: 10

Size vs. Usefulness: 10

Overall Rating: 9.6

Jaspo is back with an updated version of his Taris contest map- Taris: Sky High. Given that the first version of the map did not get a proper review (being a contest map and all), this is the first formal review of the map- and I'm honored to be giving it.

Regardless, Taris: Sky High is a map set on Taris (surprising, right?). Much like the author's previous works, pretty much the entire map (this is buildings, platforms, objects, etc) was created by him. This is quite impressive, and it allows for much more planned and playable maps. The map is centered around dogfighting as well as ground combat, and both of these are implemented fairly well. The ground combat takes place in a complex of buildings high off the ground, as well as some platforms from which fighters can take off and land. There are a few vehicles placed around for land usage, though these aren't of much help given the tight quarters of most combat on the map. Most of the map's focus is on starfighter combat above the clouds, so there are plenty of fighters located throughout the map.

This aforementioned air combat is indeed rather fun. It's challenging without being annoying, and is implemented well. You fly up above a cloud layer and into a very open space in which you can run around with your fighter buddies and shoot people down. I liked the cloud layers- it felt like entering a whole other world and made me forget all about the battles taking place down below. While some more room to maneuver would have been appreciated, it's still fun to play in the world above the clouds.

Graphically speaking, the map is impressive. If anything had to be said negatively about the map, it would probably be the somewhat uniform color scheme. Most of the map is a sort of light purplish/tan color, and the parts that aren't stick to the same palette. That's not to say that it's sloppy or not well done- textures are top notch and it all looks real- it's just slightly boring to look at such a well done environment in such drab colors. Object placement is very good, and overall the map is quite impressive, especially considering it was all specially made.

Overall, I would highly recommend this map. It's fun to play, rather unique in its layout, and the amount of work put into it shows. It's a small file too, so it's well worth your download.

-Jedikiller