Changes since 1.0:
-added KotOR era
-added a mapbounds region so the minimap is much more user-friendly.
-added some pipe props for extra cover
-added motion to some of the glowing textures
-decreased the unit count from 60 to 45 and the reinforcement count from 300 to 200.
-updated the loadscreen
Originally added 11-6-09
Description:
"Taris: Spiral Stair" is an update to one of Jaspo's maps; the earlier version of the same name. As mentioned in the previous review, this is a map set in the concourse of a large building of some kind.
The map is really just one big spiral with command posts placed at intervals of about a half circle all the way from the bottom to the top. This means that technically the map is just one big straight line, except for the added affect of being able to jump down from the top and being able to shoot at other places on the line easier (since you can of course shoot across the open center of the map)
The biggest improvement from the past version of the map is the addition of a bit more cover (supported by the lowering of the unit count). I thought that the biggest problem with the previous version was the lethality of walking pretty much anywhere, since there were a greater-than-normal number of snipers who basically had open shots on you all the time (from a number of different heights). With the addition of more cover, I could at least walk to most command posts without suffering too much damage.
You'll also notice a number of the textures have been tweaked slightly (it seems that the author has become quite fond of scrolling textures). All in all, it is a nice map and worth a download. Give it a try!
-Mav
Version: 1.1.0
Released: 30th March 2021 4:09am
Taris: Spiral Stair version 1.1 by Commander Jaspo A battle in the core of a Taris skyscraper. requirements: SWBF2 and the convopack 2.2 for the KotOR era. Installation: Put the TSS folder in your addon folder (C:/program files/LucasArts/SWBF2/gamedata/addon) modes: KotOR, CW, and GCW Conquest. Changes since 1.0: -added KotOR era -added a mapbounds region so the minimap is much more user-friendly. -added some pipe props for extra cover -added motion to some of the glowing textures -decreased the unit count from 60 to 45 and the reinforcement count from 300 to 200. -updated the loadscreen Credits: The props are mine. The units and engine are Pandemic/Lucas Arts'. They are not responsible for anything bad that might happen because of this map. Not that it will, but I think they wanted me to say that. Also this may not be sold. I suppose you could talk me into letting you use my props, so long as you give me credit. The KotOR era is the creation of Maveritchell and is a part of the SWBF2 Conversion Pack 2.2. "In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth...then God said, let us make man in our image..." -Genesis "we desire to create because He first created" -Mav
There are no comments yet. Be the first!