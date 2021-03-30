Changes since 1.0:



-added KotOR era

-added a mapbounds region so the minimap is much more user-friendly.

-added some pipe props for extra cover

-added motion to some of the glowing textures

-decreased the unit count from 60 to 45 and the reinforcement count from 300 to 200.

-updated the loadscreen

Originally added 11-6-09





Description:

"Taris: Spiral Stair" is an update to one of Jaspo's maps; the earlier version of the same name. As mentioned in the previous review, this is a map set in the concourse of a large building of some kind.

The map is really just one big spiral with command posts placed at intervals of about a half circle all the way from the bottom to the top. This means that technically the map is just one big straight line, except for the added affect of being able to jump down from the top and being able to shoot at other places on the line easier (since you can of course shoot across the open center of the map)

The biggest improvement from the past version of the map is the addition of a bit more cover (supported by the lowering of the unit count). I thought that the biggest problem with the previous version was the lethality of walking pretty much anywhere, since there were a greater-than-normal number of snipers who basically had open shots on you all the time (from a number of different heights). With the addition of more cover, I could at least walk to most command posts without suffering too much damage.

You'll also notice a number of the textures have been tweaked slightly (it seems that the author has become quite fond of scrolling textures). All in all, it is a nice map and worth a download. Give it a try!

-Mav