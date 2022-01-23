This is a large Tatooine Dune Sea and Jundland Wastes desert map that can be played in both the CW and GCW era and supports the mods Dark Times II: Rising Son and BFX. This version of the map also has many game modes including Conquest, Uber mode, Hero Assault, CTF and Hunt modes and includes hero bot support. There are also many locals on the map including Tuskens, Jawas and Weequays.
I created this map way back in 2012 and at the time was trying to recreate a more movie accurate Dune Sea desert map than the the one in the original Star Wars Battlefront which I think was successful.
Here is the original review By Maveritchell when it was originally released on Filefront:
For those of you unfamiliar with the map, the basic premise is a "Dune Sea"-type map, where there are a lot of rolling dunes and open areas, with clusters of props around command posts. As per the author's SOP, he offers a fairly movie-like interpretation of a familiar location. (See my previous review for a more detailed version of my thoughts on the map itself.)The author has also added random heroes and a hero support unit to conquest modes, and it's a change that I personally can't lodge any complaint with. All in all, it's a small but decent set of changes made to the map (and I also thought I heard an environmental wind sound effect that I didn't notice before, but it could have been just that - something I didn't notice before). Go ahead and give it a download!-Mav
Version: 3.0.0
Released: 23rd January 2022 6:30pm
Tatooine: Outpost 3.0 Jendo7 January 2012 Main changes since v2.0 Uber Mode replaces XL, and has been added to all eras, CW, GCW, BFX and DTII All Conquest modes have hero support, and random heroes Conquest mode random heroes: CW and BFX CW: Rep: Episode 2 Anakin and Obi Wan Cis: Darth Maul and Jango Fett GCW: All: Episode 4 LUke and Han Solo (Storm) Imp: Boba Fett and Bossk Uber mode random heroes: CW and BFX CW: Rep: Anakin (ep2 in BFX), Obi Wan and Aalya Secura CIS: Darth Maul, Jango Fett and General Grievous GCW: All: Episode 4 LUke, Han Solo (Storm) and Chewbacca Imp: Boba Fett, Bossk and IG-88 Uber mode has one extra CP, 100 units on each side, and 1000 reinforcements (Much more challenging and a lot more fun) Other modes include Hero Assault, Gunner Assault(DTII), CTF and HuntConquest and Uber modes have extra vehicles since v2.0 Darth Maul's Sith Speeder has been added to the CW era. It appears only when a certain CP is captured The night sky only appears in CW Hunt mode A new LAAT wreck has been added Notes: Lower end PC's may experience framerate issues using uber mode but should have no problems with regular ConquestBFX and DTII mods need to be installed for those eras to work Credits:George Lucas: Star Wars Lucasarts and Pandemic: Star Wars Battlefront II Pandemic/Psych0fred: AT-XT, Dwarf Spider Maveritchell: Dark Times II: Rising Son mod, Space Service Truck (fixed texture) archer01: AIHeroSupport script ARC_Commander: Battlefront Extreme Mod, and Battlefront Extreme Assets Sky_216: Rock models, terrain textures, LAAT Wreck, random sky/fX/Lighting tutorial FragMe!: Fix for Floating Weapon Icons monsoontide: Dewback model converted to SWBFII by Fragme! Monsoontide, set up by Lord Bandu: Sith Speeder monsoontide: T-21 light repeater model converted to SWBFII by DarthD.U.C.K, and THEWULFMAN Repsharpshooter: Fett's Jet Pack effect, DC-15 caster shotgun, ep3trooper model with karma GCMOD team converted by RepSharpshooter: Boba Fett's EE-3 Blaster Carbine SoM3: DC-15s blaster carbine Syth: Jango Fett's Westar 34 Pistol Pahricida, updated by Deviss: DC-15A blaster rifle Dragonum: DC-17 hand blaster lordbertie: WESTAR-M5 blaster rifle v2 GCMOD Team: Flechette shotgun CodaRez: Jawa Ion Blaster, DC-15 side arm, Tusken Cycler Rifle V2, and addon Antenna CodaRez/DarthD.U.C.K.: Improved Stock stormtrooper/shocktrooper model Marvel4: Hex edited Imperial Sniper Rifle model Saitek009: Hunt mode tutorial ]V[: +123 assets Rends: Mos Eisley Spaceport assets Pandemic, and Syth: DLT-19 Marine Rifle Neomarz: Galactic marine pack DarthD.U.C.K.: DC-17 Hand Blaster, snowtrooper pack Teancum: Certain assets from the Conversion pack Republic sides AQT: Hex editing tutorial Alex533: EP2 Anakin skin Anakin: light.tga, magnahead.tga, metal.tga skins for the IG-100 MagnaGuard THEWULFMAN: Adding support for his upcoming Star Wars: The Clone Wars mod Deviss: Original ep3trooper/ep3sniper 212nd legion skins Deviss: HD ep3 Remapped Commander Cody 2.0: Delta-1035: Commander Cody Skin NeoMarz: Commander Cody model: jetpack, visor, and shoulders RepSharpShooter: HD Kinetosimpetus: 153rd Legion mod, and added support kinetosimpetus: BX-Commando Droid kinetosimpetus: Models, textures, sword odf, combo, new sand camo skin DarthD.U.C.K.: Exporting the BX player model, adding glowmap cis_1st_weap_inf_rifle.tga is modified by RogueKnight, and kinetosimpetus The bx__1st_weap_inf_rifle.tga is a lighter version of the cis tga, made for the bx's E5 rifle kinetosimpetus: BX E-5 rifle sound - rifle sound fx from TCW bx_1st_commando.msh is the bx commando first person msh made by Deviss Kinetosimpetus: DL-44 Blaster, and A280 Blaster Rifle New models and editted textures Pandemic: Original textures Pinguin/Aman: Tatooine Tuskencamp assets wazmol: mag.msh Pinguin/Aman: cis_inf_magnaguard_chunk.msh bertie, DarthD.U.C.K.: hud_magnastaff.msh DarthD.U.C.K.: cis_inf_grievousguard.combo wazmol: greviousguard.anims wazmol: greviousguard.zaabin - wazmol: greviousguard.zafbin Weapon Sound fx - Neomarz: magna_death.wav, magna_hurt.wav, magna_lowhealth.wav, magna_saberoff.wav, magna_saberon.wav, magna_swing_double.wav, magna_swing_single.wav, magna_swing_triple.wav ShockWave: magna_electro.wav, dc15_fire.wav High Res Dwarfspider Texture: a_speck_of_dust Bossk model: Neomarz, converted by AceMastermind *Improved* Stock IG-88 -Pandemic, for providing nearly the entirety of the IG-88 model and texture -CodaRez, for remaking arm cylinders and providing the envelope plan basis -FragMe!, for exportation, specbumpmap and a few envelope corrections -Darth D.U.C.K, first exporter before FragMe!Future Support for the 153rd Legion mod, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars mod Special thanks to:Anakin ARC_Commander Deviss Kinetosimpetus Maveritchell monsoontide Rends Sky_216 THEWULFMAN Installation: Extract the TJW folder to C/Program Files/LucasArts/Star Wars Battlefront II/GameData/addonSteam users extract TJW to Steam/steamapps/common/star wars battlefront ii/GameData/addonUninstallation: Remove TJW from the addon folder THIS LEVEL IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY LUCASARTS, A DIVISION OF LUCASFILM ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY LTD. ELEMENTS TM & (C) LUCASARTS, A DIVISION OF LUCASFILM ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY LTD.
