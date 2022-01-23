Tatooine: Outpost

This is a large Tatooine Dune Sea and Jundland Wastes desert map that can be played in both the CW and GCW era and supports the mods Dark Times II: Rising Son and BFX. This version of the map also has many game modes including Conquest, Uber mode, Hero Assault, CTF and Hunt modes and includes hero bot support. There are also many locals on the map including Tuskens, Jawas and Weequays.

I created this map way back in 2012 and at the time was trying to recreate a more movie accurate Dune Sea desert map than the the one in the original Star Wars Battlefront which I think was successful.

Here is the original review By Maveritchell when it was originally released on Filefront:

For those of you unfamiliar with the map, the basic premise is a "Dune Sea"-type map, where there are a lot of rolling dunes and open areas, with clusters of props around command posts. As per the author's SOP, he offers a fairly movie-like interpretation of a familiar location. (See my previous review for a more detailed version of my thoughts on the map itself.)The author has also added random heroes and a hero support unit to conquest modes, and it's a change that I personally can't lodge any complaint with. All in all, it's a small but decent set of changes made to the map (and I also thought I heard an environmental wind sound effect that I didn't notice before, but it could have been just that - something I didn't notice before). Go ahead and give it a download!-Mav