Warfare Sounds Enhancement

I enhanced or changed the warfare sounds in the game because they bothered me with all the other mods turning everything HD... Now were cook...

  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Star Wars: Battlefront II (2005)
  • 57.5MB in size
File Description

I enhanced or changed the warfare sounds in the game because they bothered me with all the other mods turning everything HD... Now were cookin with gas baby! I thought I would share it with you. If you dont get excited after starting a battle with this well...im crazy :)

This addon:
-Vastly improves the explosion sounds and enhances all the ordnance sounds that cause them!

-All blaster rifle and pistol sounds have been either changed out completely or enhanced to sound better including the sniper rifle, bulldog, SBD wrist blaster, shotgun and the sonic blaster!

-Turret blasters have been changed out or enhanced!

-Lightsaber sounds have been changed to more modern sounds and enhanced!

-Vehicle and ship movement and blaster sounds have been changed out or enhanced!

-Character pain/grunt sounds have been changed

-Command posts and other telemetry have been changed.

-Finally a bunch of other small sounds like the droideka shield and reloads have been changed and enhanced as well!


This is a great addon to have with the remaster and HD graphics mods and is so good if your like me and dont want a mod that takes over your whole game. This works on custom maps and multiplayer

Just copy and paste the common.bnk file into gamedata/data/lvlpc/sound and replace the old one but not before making a copy of it incase you decide to change it back

A HUGE SPECIAL THANK TO DARK_PHANTOM AND GISTECH.

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 19th April 2020 10:06pm

Screenshots
Comments on this File

