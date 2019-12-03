This mod lets you play Battlefront 2 as a Mandalorian

You know, I voiced a Mandalorian once, in a mod hosted right here on GameFront called Recruitable Kay, so I am quite happy to see that I'll be able to step into the boots once again in a new mod for the 2017 Star Wars: Battlefront 2.

The mod, created by Savager 34 and Claymaver2000 brings The Mandalorian to the game, based on the Boba Fett model. It really looks the part, though, with full armour and equipment re-texturing, and a swap of the jetpack for the rifle, which makes a lot more sense.

The jetpack ability still works though, weirdly, as the scripting hasn't really changed, the mod is basically cosmetic. It means the abilities are a little mismatched, but it does as I say really look the part visually.

One of the mod's creators, Claymaver2000, has said they'd be looking at potentially changing things around so the abilities make more sense in a future release, but in the mean time, you can download the current version here.