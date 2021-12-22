Iziz Cantina as Menu Music

Simple mod, replaces the main menu theme with the cantina music from the Iziz Cantina in Kotor 2
all you have to do is put the mod in your frosty mod manager and launch!
Support me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgYBjAq-Pf1Dnp0NXQNxmDA
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 22nd December 2021 8:04pm
