Aupitur Jungle Ruins

  • Star Wars: Battlefront (2004)
File Description

aupitur jungle ruins takes place in an alternative star wars timeline in 9 bby.  more cross era fantasy


aupitur jungle ruins fight as a stormtrooper to wipe out the clone remnant in the cw era.

or play as a droid trying to fight off waves of stormtoopers in the gcw era

Bonus Feature copy open aupitur then data then _lvl_pc mission 2 paste and replace mission lvl

to play as a rebel against clones in the cw era or as a rebel against droids in the gcw era.

if you would like to go back to empire vs rep and empire vs cis simply open mission 1 default and copy the mission lvl over the rebel vs rep and rebel vs droids.

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 28th April 2020 8:33pm

Screenshots
Readme 
features 2 different missions for an added more immersive experience.

