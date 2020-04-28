aupitur jungle ruins takes place in an alternative star wars timeline in 9 bby. more cross era fantasy
aupitur jungle ruins fight as a stormtrooper to wipe out the clone remnant in the cw era.
or play as a droid trying to fight off waves of stormtoopers in the gcw era
Bonus Feature copy open aupitur then data then _lvl_pc mission 2 paste and replace mission lvl
to play as a rebel against clones in the cw era or as a rebel against droids in the gcw era.
if you would like to go back to empire vs rep and empire vs cis simply open mission 1 default and copy the mission lvl over the rebel vs rep and rebel vs droids.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 28th April 2020 8:33pm
features 2 different missions for an added more immersive experience.
There are no comments yet. Be the first!