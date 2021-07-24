Geonosis Canyon (Redux)

==INSTALLATION== Place GeoCan in your Gamedata/Addon folder. ==DESCRIPTION== A complete remake of my first ever map of the same name, though it does not resemble the original in any way. There is a log of experimental stuff in here, and some doesn't function as well as I'd like. ==STORY== Several years after the end of the Clone Wars, the former battleground world of Geonosis once again forced its way to the forefront of galactic attention. A hive of rebellous Geonosians, after secretly collecting and reactivating thousands of Separatist battledroids and war machines, had begun restoring their deep underground factories to working order. Imperial agents eventually learned about these activities, but by then the Geonosians had already assembled a significant army, coordinated by a massive droid control mainframe build deep within the planet itself. Their operations no longer secret, the Geonosians lashed-out on the local Imperial Army garrison, quickly slaughtering most of the inexperienced troops. However, one battalion managed to mount an assault on what was believed to be an access point to the mainframe control, but overwhelming droid and local resistance halted this advance. The army unit managed to hold a clearing further up the canyon long enough for reinforcements to arrive; a legion of the Empire's elite Stormtroopers, along with new, top-line equipment. It was time for the Empire to make these bugs wish they'd all died mercifully during the Clone Wars... ==CREDITS== God because in the end, all things are his assets Pysch0fred for the Vehicle Pad texture and misc. assets and information Vyse for the custom sound tutorial Phobos for the music tool Gistech/giftheck for the DLT-19s (and OOM Droid (I think)) Sereja for the DH-17, Blaster Effects AQT for the scaled SBD animations FragMe! for the terrain cutters WhiskeyTangoFoxX for Imperial Officer tirpider for Imperial ATAT Commander DarthD.U.C.K for Unversal Dead Units wsa30h for cross-era sound fix Anyone I missed if you find something of yours in here, please let me know and I will update the credits! And the good folks at SWBFGamers and Gametoast for all the help on various other matters! ==NOTES & BUGS== This map is optimized for maximum graphic levels only. Playing this map with lower graphics settings will result in a drastic drop-off in visual quality. There is an Easter egg hidden in plain sight on this map! Known Bugs: *Hangar sometimes does not render, resulting in weird visible holes in the terrain *AI sometimes get stuck on objects

