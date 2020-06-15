Geonosis: Plateau

so this is the prototype map made by pandemic, finished and completed by me. there are a few minor issues but nothing that would effect gameplay. this map features a day and night rotation in galactic civil war. compatible with the new steam update and old 1.2 game versions.

Geonosis prototype this map features normal clone wars with lots of troops and a big vehicle variety.

Galactic civil war features empire vs droids as that made more sense than rebels on geonosis.

galactic civil war has all of empires ground vehicles and a big variety of seperatist vehicles such as the ground assault tank and snailtanks. the day and night rotation is truly random if you want a particular variant just keep restarting the match.