Lightsaber deflect fix

Installation \/\/\/\/\/\/ 1.Go to where you installed the game 2.Find the SIDE folder - should be located at GameData\Data\_LVL_PC\SIDE 3.Backup all.lvl, cis.lvl, imp.lvl and rep.lvl that are found in the side folder 4.Extract the files from lightsaberfix.zip and open lightsaberfix folder 5.Copy all.lvl, cis.lvl, imp.lvl and rep.lvl from lightsaberfix folder to the SIDE folder

