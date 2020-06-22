2,392 ONLINE

Lightsaber deflect fix

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 18 hours ago
  • Star Wars: Battlefront (2004)
  • 108.52MB in size
File Description

Fixes the heroes' lightsabers to now deflect shots like they did before the version 1.2 patch, making it closer to the xbox/ps2/v1.0 version of the game.

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 22nd June 2020 8:12am

Readme 
Installation
\/\/\/\/\/\/
1.Go to where you installed the game
2.Find the SIDE folder - should be located at GameData\Data\_LVL_PC\SIDE
3.Backup all.lvl, cis.lvl, imp.lvl and rep.lvl that are found in the side folder
4.Extract the files from lightsaberfix.zip and open lightsaberfix folder
5.Copy all.lvl, cis.lvl, imp.lvl and rep.lvl from lightsaberfix folder to the SIDE folder

Comments on this File

O0M-6

Phil Mitchell


