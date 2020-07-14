Myrkr: City of Trees

A large map set on the planet Myrkr, features lots of vehicles and a few ships for all of those who like flying, the weapons and classes have been given technical/realistic names and some have a couple of changes to them. The reinforcement count is set to 500 and there are 50 units on the battlefield for each side(excluding heroes) so matches usually last 15-25 minutes.

Heroes are able to use vehicles and they have also been given force powers, Droideka has a blue shield, AAT has four seats and correct sounds, IFTX has three seats, STAP is faster and fires two bolts at once, Republic speederbike has blue bolts, the MTT has undergone a redesign in terms of handling and health(thanks to Majin Revan), any team now use any vehicles and many more changes.

See readme for full credits and installation guide.



Story CW

The galactic Republic have launched an invasion on the planet Myrkr, home to a small CIS base.



Story GCW

The Rebel Alliance has stumbled upon the remnants of a battle that took place many years ago, unbeknownst to them, Darth Vader had tracked them and has engaged their forces with the most capable stormtroopers in the empire.