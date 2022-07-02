A revision of my earlier Naboo Crisis mod, this version now turns the mod into an actual addon map with two different modes of play. Play as the completely unchanged vanilla Royal Guards from the single player campaign when selecting Clone Wars, or play as my "completed" Royal Guards faction by selecting the Galactic Civil War. Even with the latter version, I have made an effort to keep everything as vanilla friendly as possible, so your experience will be as if this faction was actually part of the original game!

I don't think there are any credits owed for this one, since I tried to use all default models from the base game, but apologies to anyone if I forgot something.