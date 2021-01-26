Naboo: Great Grass Plains

Made by: Phil Mitchell Installation: Copy NabGP to your AddOn folder Uninstallation: Remove NabGP from your AddOn folder. Note: This map may run slow or crash on old or low end computers so if you have one I recommend you turn your view and LOD distance down to about 50. Description: Great Grass Plains was a large area of plains located 40 kilometers from Theed on the planet Naboo. This map is playable on Clone Wars only. The Gungans Have 4 Fambaas. The Trade Federation has 4 MTTs that are CPs, the other 5 are sound emitters and pretty much useless. There are a total of 4 AATs and Kaadus. The Kaadus will fire grenades. The AATs have four passenger slots. There are 2 new heroes, General Jar Jar Binks and OOM-9. The Pilot Droid has a film accurate model. The Droids have film accurate skins. Every Weapon has been named accurately. The Droideka shield has a new texture. The Gungans have film accurate weapons. All the sounds are film accurate. Any team can use any vehicle. CW Era Story - The Trade Federation are deploying their forces en masse preparing to finally take over Naboo. However the Gungan Grand Army are creating a diversion in an attempt to assist the Royal Naboo Security Force retake Theed. Credits: Majin Revan/PR-0927 Psych0fred PVT Parts Saturn_V_SWBF T551 Sereja Glitches: None.

