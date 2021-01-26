1,636 ONLINE

Naboo: Great Grass Plains

Great Grass Plains was a large area of plains located 40 kilometers from Theed on the planet Naboo.This map is playable on Clone Wars only.T...

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 21 hours ago
  • Star Wars: Battlefront (2004)
  • 40.07MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

Great Grass Plains was a large area of plains located 40 kilometers from Theed on the planet Naboo.
This map is playable on Clone Wars only.
The Gungans Have 4 Fambaas.
The Trade Federation has 4 MTTs that are CPs, the other 5 are sound emitters and pretty much useless.
There are a total of 4 AATs and Kaadus.
The Kaadus will fire grenades.
The AATs have four passenger slots.
There are 2 new heroes, General Jar Jar Binks and OOM-9.
The Pilot Droid has a film accurate model.
The Droids have film accurate skins.
Every Weapon has been named accurately.
The Droideka shield has a new texture.
The Gungans have film accurate weapons.
All the sounds are film accurate.
Any team can use any vehicle.

CW Era Story - The Trade Federation are deploying their forces en masse preparing to finally take over Naboo.
However the Gungan Grand Army are creating a diversion in an attempt to assist the Royal Naboo Security Force retake Theed.


Read More

Download '186003-165762-NabGP.zip' (40.07MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 26th January 2021 5:10pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
Made by: Phil Mitchell

Installation:

Copy NabGP to your AddOn folder

Uninstallation:

Remove NabGP from your AddOn folder.

Note:

This map may run slow or crash on old or low end computers so if you have one I recommend you turn your view and LOD distance down to about 50.

Description:

Great Grass Plains was a large area of plains located 40 kilometers from Theed on the planet Naboo.
This map is playable on Clone Wars only.
The Gungans Have 4 Fambaas.
The Trade Federation has 4 MTTs that are CPs, the other 5 are sound emitters and pretty much useless.
There are a total of 4 AATs and Kaadus.
The Kaadus will fire grenades.
The AATs have four passenger slots.
There are 2 new heroes, General Jar Jar Binks and OOM-9.
The Pilot Droid has a film accurate model.
The Droids have film accurate skins.
Every Weapon has been named accurately.
The Droideka shield has a new texture.
The Gungans have film accurate weapons.
All the sounds are film accurate.
Any team can use any vehicle.

CW Era Story - The Trade Federation are deploying their forces en masse preparing to finally take over Naboo.
However the Gungan Grand Army are creating a diversion in an attempt to assist the Royal Naboo Security Force retake Theed.

Credits:
Majin Revan/PR-0927
Psych0fred
PVT Parts
Saturn_V_SWBF
T551
Sereja

Glitches:

None.

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Phil Mitchell


281 XP

Registered 30th November 2018

3 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File