Naboo: Hills

This map may look familiar, that is because it is naboo: prototype, however it comes with new sides and less floating items.The jedi and sit...

  • Star Wars: Battlefront (2004)
File Description

This map may look familiar, that is because it is naboo: prototype, however it comes with new sides and less floating items.
The jedi and sith have been given force powers, the galactic civil war is now post-gcw and features grand admiral thrawn as the hero for the imperial resurgence.
All the vehicles are "custom" and they rock, units and weapons have film accurate names.
Any team can now use any vehicle including heroes.

CW story:
The Trade Federation are attempting to take naboo once again
GCW story:
The imperial resurgence has invaded naboo in an attempt to take out a new republic stronghold

Credits

Saturn_V_SWBF for the tie interceptor
L-5-R for the t-21
Majin Revan for the AAT, STAP, IFT-X, ATST, Vulture droid, Jedi fighter,  Tie fighter kamikaze squadron and hero map icon
Psych0Fred for Thrawn, the Bothan Spy, n-1 starfighter and the naboo prototype data folder

Bugs:
No map boundary
Menu preview video doesnt show(RAD game tools hate me)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 10th August 2020 2:18pm

Screenshots
Readme 
installation copy nabproto to the .../gamedata/addon folder
uninstallation remove nabproto from the addon folder

