Naboo: Hills

Naboo: Hills

Download

  • 2 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Star Wars: Battlefront (2004)
  • 94.75MB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

Well, this is something, here is Naboo: Hills 2.0. The map has almost been completely redone vehicle-wise, there are loads! and all have their sounds.

There are quite a few changes so Read the README.

Download '186125-165762-naboo_hills_version_2.0.zip' (94.75MB)

About This Version (2.0.0)

Version: 2.0.0

Released: 30th January 2021 5:31pm

Made by: Phil Mitchell

Installation:

Copy nabproto to GameData\AddOn folder.


Uninstallation:

Remove nabproto from GameData\AddOn folder.

Description:

Well, here is Naboo: Hills 2.0.
All I can say is it's a major improvement.

*There is now a map boundary.
*The bot plans have been redone.
*The Empire, now called the Imperial Remnant, have two new vehicles, the ILAAT/i and the IAAT, and a new trooper, the Imperial Army Officer.
*The Rebels, now the New Republic, have new variants of the attack speeder, the heavy speeder and stealth speeder, and the Liberator-class AT-TE.
*Since I've got sounds working I've added the TIE bombers, IFT-Ts, Y-wings, Homing Spider Droids, MAFs, LAAT/is and an AT-TE. 
*Naboo Guards and Gungans appear on both eras.
*The Republic have been given a Clone Commando.
*The CIS have a standard Battle droid.
*Every Trooper, Weapon and Vehicle has it's correct name.
*The stream emits sound.
*The DC-15 and E-5 have film accurate sounds.
*There aren't any gaps in the water.
*The Imperial Remnant and New Republic have had their command posts swapped so the New Republic is now defending.

CW Era Story- The CIS has launched an invasion on a remote outpost on Naboo.

Post-GCW Era Story- The Imperial Remnant has attacked Naboo in an attempt to take the Air terminal and start landing their troopers.

Credits:

Majin Revan/PR-0927
DooFi
Qdin
Delta_57_Dash
Saturn_V_SWBF
L-5-R
PVT Parts
T551
Psych0fred
Sereja

Phil Mitchell


289 XP

Registered 30th November 2018

5 Files Uploaded

