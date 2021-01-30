Made by: Phil Mitchell Installation: Copy nabproto to GameData\AddOn folder. Uninstallation: Remove nabproto from GameData\AddOn folder. Description: Well, here is Naboo: Hills 2.0. All I can say is it's a major improvement. *There is now a map boundary. *The bot plans have been redone. *The Empire, now called the Imperial Remnant, have two new vehicles, the ILAAT/i and the IAAT, and a new trooper, the Imperial Army Officer. *The Rebels, now the New Republic, have new variants of the attack speeder, the heavy speeder and stealth speeder, and the Liberator-class AT-TE. *Since I've got sounds working I've added the TIE bombers, IFT-Ts, Y-wings, Homing Spider Droids, MAFs, LAAT/is and an AT-TE. *Naboo Guards and Gungans appear on both eras. *The Republic have been given a Clone Commando. *The CIS have a standard Battle droid. *Every Trooper, Weapon and Vehicle has it's correct name. *The stream emits sound. *The DC-15 and E-5 have film accurate sounds. *There aren't any gaps in the water. *The Imperial Remnant and New Republic have had their command posts swapped so the New Republic is now defending. CW Era Story- The CIS has launched an invasion on a remote outpost on Naboo. Post-GCW Era Story- The Imperial Remnant has attacked Naboo in an attempt to take the Air terminal and start landing their troopers. Credits: Majin Revan/PR-0927 DooFi Qdin Delta_57_Dash Saturn_V_SWBF L-5-R PVT Parts T551 Psych0fred Sereja

