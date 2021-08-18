1,470 ONLINE

So I had mistakenly thought the 2.0 version of this map which is available here was the latest version of this map, but when I downloaded it...

File Description

So I had mistakenly thought the 2.0 version of this map which is available here was the latest version of this map, but when I downloaded it to check, I found it was not. Whether I had uploaded the 3.0 or not, I can't say, but if I did, then it was clearly lost in the Filefront shutdown. Truth be told, I may never have uploaded it in the first place! I can't remember.

Anyway, here is Ranen: Platforms 3.0, which had been my newest version of the map for a long time. It featured the latest version of the Gamma Force side, as well as a reskinned rebel faction in opposition. Still a fun map, but the numerous bugs, inconsistencies and lazy cop-outs bugged me, so I created a 4.0, which I will be releasing at the same time (but separate) from this version. They have different directory names, so you can use them both if you want!

About This Version (3.0.0)

Version: 3.0.0

Released: 18th August 2021 8:44pm

Extract folder plt to your Star Wars Battlefront\GameData\AddOn folder.

Version 3.0
-Reskinned IGF Pilot, Scout and Officer
-Reskinned Rebel faction and added tweaked weapons
-Added Instant Action menu video
-Added minimap

