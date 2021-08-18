So I had mistakenly thought the 2.0 version of this map which is available here was the latest version of this map, but when I downloaded it to check, I found it was not. Whether I had uploaded the 3.0 or not, I can't say, but if I did, then it was clearly lost in the Filefront shutdown. Truth be told, I may never have uploaded it in the first place! I can't remember.



Anyway, here is Ranen: Platforms 3.0, which had been my newest version of the map for a long time. It featured the latest version of the Gamma Force side, as well as a reskinned rebel faction in opposition. Still a fun map, but the numerous bugs, inconsistencies and lazy cop-outs bugged me, so I created a 4.0, which I will be releasing at the same time (but separate) from this version. They have different directory names, so you can use them both if you want!