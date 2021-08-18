1,470 ONLINE

Ranen: Platforms (4.0)

So I had mistakenly thought the 2.0 version of this map which is available here was the latest version of this map, but when I downloaded it...

Download

  • 1 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Star Wars: Battlefront (2004)
  • 34.73MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

So I had mistakenly thought the 2.0 version of this map which is available here was the latest version of this map, but when I downloaded it to check, I found it was not. Whether I had uploaded the 3.0 or not, I can't say, but if I did, then it was clearly lost in the Filefront shutdown. Truth be told, I may never have uploaded it in the first place! I can't remember.

In any case, I have uploaded the 3.0, which was the last version of this map I had done before hiatus, in a separate download. After finding the source files for it though, I decided I wanted to just make "a few tweaks" to fix some of the issues with the only one and make the textures and skins a bit better quality and more consistent. And so my few tweaks turned into weeks of near constant modding, which resulted in this, the 4.0 of Ranen: Platforms.

Even if it doesn't seem like the map is all that different, I had to do quite a bit. I realigned the map components from scratch, replaced the Kamino textures so the Kamino props and Bespins props would be so distinctively different from one-another, reskinned the factions, reworked the weapons, and did a host of other small things. The things I'm most proud of are the new Imperial X-Wing (see below) and the reskinned BF1 Rebel fleet trooper. Sure, it would have been easier to use the BF2 Tantive trooper model, but I just wanted to use the BF1 version instead. Also reworked the Flak launcher, and added a weapon that I believe had only been used in my test maps, but never made it to an official release: The Wave Pulser. It's basically Force Push in a gun.

Lemme know whatcha all think.

Read More

Download '189333-171707-RanenPlatforms4.0.7z' (34.73MB)

About This Version (4.0.0)

Version: 4.0.0

Released: 18th August 2021 8:52pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
Extract folder RanPlt to your Star Wars Battlefront\GameData\AddOn folder.

Version 4.0
-Redesigned map layout with symmetrical precision
-Reskinned entire Gamme Force side, reworked existing weapons and added new ones
-Restored Rebels mostly to stock weapons, but with new skins
-Sniper rifles are spec'd to Battlefront 2 stats instead of Battlefront 1
-Added new sounds
-Added new sky and atmospheric effects
-Added revised Instant Action menu video
-Added revised minimap

Credits
-God         		because in the end, all things are his assets
-Pysch0fred		for the Bothan Spy
-Vyse			for the custom sound tutorial
-Gistech/giftheck	for the PS2 SE-14 model
-tirpider      		for fixed Imperial ATAT Commander, MSH Editing Tool, Urban Marksman
-Taiyvx			for the flak projectile
-Anyone I missed	if you find something of yours in here, please let me know and I will update the credits!

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Ty294


95 XP

Registered 11th November 2019

5 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File