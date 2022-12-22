Snowball Fight (3.0)

Extract folder SnwFgh to your Star Wars Battlefront\GameData\AddOn folder. Version 3.0 -Redesigned entire map with altered layout and objects -New skybox -Better textures and polish -Revised sides with three units per team and reworked weapons -Instant Action screen preview video -Stock-quality minimap Bugs -For whatever reason, the menu music plays noticeably slower when you exit back to main menu Credits -God because in the end, all things are his assets -tirpider ATAT Commander -various artists See attached Music Credits for Royalty Free Music credits

Read More