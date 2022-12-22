661 ONLINE

Snowball Fight (3.0)

It was an old tradition of mine to make snowball fight-themed maps around Christmas time during my first run of modding. I decided I wanted...

Download

  • 3 Downloads
  • Uploaded 2 days ago
  • Star Wars: Battlefront (2004)
  • 50.55MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

It was an old tradition of mine to make snowball fight-themed maps around Christmas time during my first run of modding. I decided I wanted to renew that tradition this year with a further improvement to the concept. Feel free to message me with improvement suggests if you have any!

Read More

Download '212031-171707-SnowballFight3.0.zip' (50.55MB)

About This Version (3.0.0)

Version: 3.0.0

Released: 22nd December 2022 6:26pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
Extract folder SnwFgh to your Star Wars Battlefront\GameData\AddOn folder.

Version 3.0
-Redesigned entire map with altered layout and objects
-New skybox
-Better textures and polish
-Revised sides with three units per team and reworked weapons
-Instant Action screen preview video
-Stock-quality minimap

Bugs
-For whatever reason, the menu music plays noticeably slower when you exit back to main menu

Credits
-God         		because in the end, all things are his assets
-tirpider		ATAT Commander
-various artists	See attached Music Credits for Royalty Free Music credits

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Ty294


177 XP

Registered 11th November 2019

9 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File