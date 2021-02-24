I am unable to upload all files to this site. Go to https://www.moddb.com/mods/swbf-jedi-mod-with-lightsaber-deflection/downloads to download the actual full mod. Description: This mod allows you to play as any of the jedi heroes (Luke, Mace, Vader, and Dooku) on all maps. The difference between this mod and other hero mods is that this mod keeps the hero's original functionality in the game, FOV has been changed so the camera is more appealing, and you're the only one who can pick the hero class. For example: the heroes are invincible, their lightsaber deflection is turned on, and there are no force powers. You are the only user that can select this hero class so that you will not see 5 other NPC Lukes/other heroes running around in a match. Do note, however, that if you turn instant action heroes on in the in-game options, there will be 1 hero on the enemy team and one other hero on your team. If you are playing Galactic Conquest and you activate the jedi hero bonus, 1 other hero will be on your team. I also increased the unit count to 35 units per team per map for all modes and also increased the reinforcement count to 300. Instant Action Mode Notes: If instant action heroes are turned off, the enemy NPCs will ignore you (except for turrets). If you turn it on, they will attack you. To turn instant action heroes on, go to options in the main menu. Campaign Mode Notes: This mod works for the campaign mode. If you play a mission where a hero is on your team, the enemy NPCs will attack you. Otherwise, they will ignore you (except for turrets) Galactic Conquest Mode Notes: If you have the Jedi Hero bonus activated, the enemy NPCs will attack you. Otherwise, they will ignore you (except for turrets) To activate the Jedi Hero bonus, capture the planet Tatooine. Installation: Simply copy the mission.lvl file and paste it into your GameData/Data/LVL_PC folder to replace the original mission.lvl file. Do the same for the side files (all, rep, cis, imp) copy them and paste them into your GameData/Data/LVL_PC/SIDE folder.

Read More