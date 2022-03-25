1,399 ONLINE

Ty294's Complete Collection 2008 - 2011

A complete collection of all the maps and mods I created during my original modding run from Nov 2008 until Nov 2011.There are a couple of u...

Download

  • 4 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 week ago
  • Star Wars: Battlefront (2004)
  • 819.19MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

A complete collection of all the maps and mods I created during my original modding run from Nov 2008 until Nov 2011.

There are a couple of unreleased maps that I had completed, but never got around to releasing to the public.

Most of these files are in .zips that contain their individual readmes.

Read More

Download '210858-171707-TY294_Original_Map_Collection.7z' (819.19MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 25th March 2022 3:24pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
MAP					Version		Date (approx)	Released as			

1. Geonosis: Canyon 			1.0		11/15/2008
2. Tatooine: Desert Alliance		1.0		11/25/2008
3. Geonosis: Canyon			2.0		11/22/2008
4. Europa: Ground Assault		1.0		12/2/2008
5. Europa: Bridge			1.0		11/29/2008
6. Tatooine: Desert Alliance		2.0		12/8/2008
7. Europa: Caves			1.0		12/15/2008	"Gamma Force: Caves"
8. Europa: Bridge			2.0		12/20/2008
9. Snowball Fight			1.0		12/20/2008
10. Europa: Bridge			3.0		1/12/2009
11. Europa: Caves			2.0		1/17/2009
12. BF Special				1.0		2/6/2009	"Check this out!"
12. Duulan: Mine Pit			1.0		2/17/2009
13. Ranen: Platforms			1.0		2/20/2009
14. Duulan: Canyon Village		1.0		3/7/2009
15. Open Field				BETA		3/12/2009	"Middle Age Demo Map"
16. Europa: Caves			3.0		3/16/2009
17. Ranen: Platforms			2.0		4/2/2009
18. Ranen: Lava Fields			BETA		4/2/2009
19. Duulan: Canyon Village		2.0		5/25/2009
20. Trigon: Recon Mission		1.0		6/6/2009
21. Karccev: Forest			1.0		9/5/2010
*22. Ranen: Platforms			3.0		9/22/2010	*Previously not released
23. Duulan: Mine Pit			2.0		12/20/2010
24. Snowball Fight			2.0		12/24/2010
25. Duulan: Vengance			1.0		12/1/2011
*26. Duulan: Canyon Village		3.0/3.1		2/1/2011	*Previously not released

	


MOD					Version		Date (approx)	Released as

1. Rhen Var Snowball Fight		1.0		12/24/2009	"Rhen Var: Snowball Style!"
2. Naboo Crisis Mod			1.0		9/13/2010	"Naboo: Theed (Naboo Crisis Version)"
3. Sinyan War Mod			1.0		11/21/2011

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Ty294


132 XP

Registered 11th November 2019

6 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File