This is Xena Desert City. Fight 3 factions at once like is typical of my maps and enjoy. this map is kind of basic since there wasnt much i could add to this. however the next map will be a lot smaller but more detailed.

Clone wars Empire vs republic vs rebels vs droids vehicles on the clone wars era hovernaut combatspeeder at-act tx 130s imp and rep variants atst atxt aat mtt and the atxt. Galactic civil war empire vs droids vs rebels vs republic vehicles on the galactic civil war version at-act atst hovernaut combatspeeder ift imperial and republic supertank gat short for ground assault tank from the clone wars 2002 show mtt aat and the rest is the same as the clone wars era. Credits for shocktrooper clones and the gat and supertank go to sereja.