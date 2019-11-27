2,415 ONLINE

Xylia Prehistoric Forest

This is my new map Xylia, it was supposed to be released for Halloween but it needed more work done. Xylia features clones vs rebels with l

Download

  • 21 Downloads
  • Uploaded 2 weeks ago
  • Star Wars: Battlefront (2004)
  • 103MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

Multi-threaded downloads, NO speed caps, NO ads and automatic downloads, all for free? Use GameFront! Learn more.
File Description

This is my new map Xylia, it was supposed to be released for Halloween but it needed more work done.

Xylia features clones vs rebels with local factions of Stormtroopers and droids in the clonewars era.

In galactic civil war you can play as the rebels or droids there are local factions of Stormtroopers and clones.

In both eras the third faction has vehicles and start of with invisible command posts they move in from the outer edges of the forest and can capture command posts.

Enjoy and leave feedback. 

This map is playable in 4K.

Read More

Download 'XYLIA.zip' (103MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 27th November 2019 7:55pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
Paste into your addon

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

wsa30h


487 XP

Registered 7th August 2018

13 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File