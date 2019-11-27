Xylia Prehistoric Forest

This is my new map Xylia, it was supposed to be released for Halloween but it needed more work done.

Xylia features clones vs rebels with local factions of Stormtroopers and droids in the clonewars era.

In galactic civil war you can play as the rebels or droids there are local factions of Stormtroopers and clones.

In both eras the third faction has vehicles and start of with invisible command posts they move in from the outer edges of the forest and can capture command posts.

Enjoy and leave feedback.

This map is playable in 4K.