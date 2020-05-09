Star Wars: Empire at War - Forces of Corruption - Cheat Mode (Steam)

Not for multiplayer
Description:
This simple drag and drop patch ennables you to use the console in Empire at War.
Installation:
Put the contents of the folder into the Forces of Corruption folder and overwrite everything. Then launch from the Steam library like normal.
Codes:
- FPS - bring up an FPS counter
- kill - kill all selected units
- Quit - quit the game
- TechLevel - set your tech level
- complete - completes construction projects
- $ - set your credits
- RevealAll - reveals all planets on the map
- Victory - triggers victory
- fastcorrupt - enables fast corruption
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 9th May 2020 7:21pm
