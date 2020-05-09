3,399 ONLINE

Star Wars: Empire at War - Forces of Corruption - Cheat Mode (Steam)

This simple drag and drop patch ennables you to use the console in Empire at War.Installation:Put the content

  • Star Wars: Empire at War: Forces of Corruption
File Description

Not for multiplayer

Description:

This simple drag and drop patch ennables you to use the console in Empire at War.

Installation:

Put the contents of the folder into the Forces of Corruption folder and overwrite everything. Then launch from the Steam library like normal.

Codes:

  • FPS - bring up an FPS counter
  • kill - kill all selected units
  • Quit - quit the game
  • TechLevel - set your tech level
  • complete - completes construction projects
  • $ - set your credits
  • RevealAll - reveals all planets on the map
  • Victory - triggers victory
  • fastcorrupt - enables fast corruption

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 9th May 2020 7:21pm

