Republic Commando - 9th Squad (custom campaign for Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds)

The story of the 9th Republic Commando Squad in 8 scenarios. They were just like any other Republic Commando squad - fast, deadly, all have a face of one. It changed when they were sent to Tatooine to pass an experimental special training course.
The campaign features Tatooine, Geonosis and Kashyyyk.
As RC-1111 (First) prepare to set charges, slice doors, reveal lore and give orders to your squad: RC-1112 (Repeater), RC-1113 (Heavy) and RC-1114 (Hole).
The campaign is meant to be played on Normal speed. Playtested on the Moderate difficulty.
If you encounter any bugs/problems:
1) if it does not allow you to progress - the Reconnaissance tab in some scenarios contains information on debug triggers that may solve the problem;
2) comment here or write me an email.
Video: https://youtu.be/MqTauS50kwA
The video shows the gameplay, downloading the game, installing, downloading the custom campaign and launching the campaign.
Credits:
- John Rambo - for playtesting and suggestions (in 2012);
- Immobile Taunt AI.
Author:
Email: [email protected]
Version: 1.0.1
Released: 21st November 2021 10:29am
