1,900 ONLINE

Republic Commando - 9th Squad (custom campaign for Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds)

The story of the 9th Republic Commando Squad in 8 scenarios. They were just like any other Republic Commando squad - fast, deadly, all have...

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 10 hours ago
  • Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds
  • 390KB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

The story of the 9th Republic Commando Squad in 8 scenarios. They were just like any other Republic Commando squad - fast, deadly, all have a face of one. It changed when they were sent to Tatooine to pass an experimental special training course.

The campaign features Tatooine, Geonosis and Kashyyyk.

As RC-1111 (First) prepare to set charges, slice doors, reveal lore and give orders to your squad: RC-1112 (Repeater), RC-1113 (Heavy) and RC-1114 (Hole).

The campaign is meant to be played on Normal speed. Playtested on the Moderate difficulty.

If you encounter any bugs/problems:
1) if it does not allow you to progress - the Reconnaissance tab in some scenarios contains information on debug triggers that may solve the problem;
2) comment here or write me an email.

Video: https://youtu.be/MqTauS50kwA
The video shows the gameplay, downloading the game, installing, downloading the custom campaign and launching the campaign.

Credits:
- John Rambo - for playtesting and suggestions (in 2012);
- Immobile Taunt AI.

Author:
Email: [email protected]

Read More

Download '208947-181394-Republic Commando - 9th Squad.zip' (390KB)

About This Version (1.0.1)

Version: 1.0.1

Released: 21st November 2021 10:29am

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Lumind


52 XP

Registered 21st November 2021

0 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File