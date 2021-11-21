Republic Commando - 9th Squad (custom campaign for Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds)

The story of the 9th Republic Commando Squad in 8 scenarios. They were just like any other Republic Commando squad - fast, deadly, all have a face of one. It changed when they were sent to Tatooine to pass an experimental special training course.

The campaign features Tatooine, Geonosis and Kashyyyk.

As RC-1111 (First) prepare to set charges, slice doors, reveal lore and give orders to your squad: RC-1112 (Repeater), RC-1113 (Heavy) and RC-1114 (Hole).

The campaign is meant to be played on Normal speed. Playtested on the Moderate difficulty.

If you encounter any bugs/problems:

1) if it does not allow you to progress - the Reconnaissance tab in some scenarios contains information on debug triggers that may solve the problem;

2) comment here or write me an email.

Video: https://youtu.be/MqTauS50kwA

The video shows the gameplay, downloading the game, installing, downloading the custom campaign and launching the campaign.

Credits:

- John Rambo - for playtesting and suggestions (in 2012);

- Immobile Taunt AI.

Author:

Email: [email protected]