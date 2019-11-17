Terminator: Resistance - Launch Trailer

Terminator: Resistance introduces a new hero, Jacob Rivers, a soldier in the Resistance Pacific Division. Despite the fact that Jacob is just a private, he’ll soon discover that he’s been targeted by the latest threat from SKYNET and marked for termination!

SKYNET may be destined to lose this war, but at what cost to Jacob? Experience the events leading up to the decisive final battle, smash SKYNET’s Defence Grid and help decide the fate of mankind in the war against the machines!