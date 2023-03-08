The_Bard's_Tales_Nudes (2004)

Nude Skins by Denadin ====================== The Bard's Tale (2oo4 version) Most female NPCs nude, topless, see thru. Mary, Caleigh, Fiona, & female guards. Bonus! Also the female NPCs summoned by the Bard's songs: Herione, Healer and Rouge. How to Install =============== 1. Go inside the texmod folder and launch Texmod.exe. 2. Select "Package Mode". 3. Target Application: Browse to the main directory where "The Bard's Tale" is installed and select "The Bard's Tale.exe": C:\Program Files\inXile\The Bard's Tale\The Bard's Tale.exe. 4. Select Packages: Click on the Folder button and browse for The_Bard_Tales_Nudes(2005).tpf file located in the texmod folder. 5. Start the Game: Highlight The_Bard_Tales_Nudes(2005) Package Name and click on Run! 6. Optional: You can install the supplied savegame files to access some levels for the nudes. Search your "My Documents", "Local Settings" or "App Data/ Local" for the saves location. Walkthrough ============ Visit "Let's Play Archive" website: http://lparchive.org/The-Bards-Tale/ for Stabbey the Clown's great walkthrough of The Bard's Tale! Comments ========== This nude patch can be distributed freely as long as it is unaltered, in its original form and credited to Denadin.

