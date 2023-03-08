725 ONLINE

The_Bard's_Tales_Nudes (2004)

Nude Skins by Denadin The Bard's Tale (2oo4 version)Most female NPCs nude, topless, see thru.Mary, Caleigh, F...

Download

  • 2 Downloads
  • Uploaded 3 days ago
  • The Bard's Tale (2004)
  • 1.69MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

Nude Skins by Denadin 


The Bard's Tale (2oo4 version)


Most female NPCs nude, topless, see thru.

Mary, Caleigh, Fiona, & female guards.


Bonus!

Also the female NPCs summoned by the Bard's songs:

Herione, Healer and Rouge.


Read More

Download '212451-5673-The_Bard's_Tales_Nudes (2004).zip' (1.69MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 8th March 2023 10:35pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
Nude Skins by Denadin 
======================
The Bard's Tale (2oo4 version)

Most female NPCs nude, topless, see thru.
Mary, Caleigh, Fiona, & female guards.

Bonus!
Also the female NPCs summoned by the Bard's songs:
Herione, Healer and Rouge.


How to Install
===============

1. Go inside the texmod folder and launch Texmod.exe.

2. Select "Package Mode".

3. Target Application: 
Browse to the main directory where "The Bard's Tale" is installed and select 
"The Bard's Tale.exe": 
C:\Program Files\inXile\The Bard's Tale\The Bard's Tale.exe.

4. Select Packages:
Click on the Folder button and browse for The_Bard_Tales_Nudes(2005).tpf 
file located in the texmod folder.  

5. Start the Game:
Highlight The_Bard_Tales_Nudes(2005) Package Name and click on Run!

6. Optional:
You can install the supplied savegame files to access some levels for the nudes.
Search your "My Documents", "Local Settings" or "App Data/ Local" for the saves location.


Walkthrough
============

Visit "Let's Play Archive" website: http://lparchive.org/The-Bards-Tale/ 
for Stabbey the Clown's great walkthrough of The Bard's Tale!


Comments
==========

This nude patch can be distributed freely as long as it is 
unaltered, in its original form and credited to Denadin.

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Denadin


62 XP

Registered 7th August 2003

6 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File