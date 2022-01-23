House Telvanni - The Forgotten Apocrypha Excursion

Morrowind Winter ModJam 2022 Entrant

Attempted Categories = Great House | Obscure Lore

Result = Ranked 14/21 with a Score of 5.75/10

Awards Given = Most Ambitious Mod Hands Down and Most Promissing





Short Description:



House Telvanni dabbled heavily in the Daedric planes even more than they do in the current era. In fact Divayth Fyr used portals left behind, and even visited planes such as Apocrypha. In Sadrith Mora you will find a new member speaking about a Black Book, and the mysteries of it will unfold. Winter ModJam 2022 Entrant.



Long Description:



House Telvanni has a history with exploiting the Daedra or making deals if it will grab them any inkling of power. Long ago one Telvanni wizard, never seen from again, made a series of Portals between Tamriel and various realms of Oblivion. One such realm was Apocrypha, alluded to in rare copies of The Doors of Oblivion, Part 2. Also revealed in this volume is that currently living Divayth Fyr discovered these portals, and used them to acquire the status you see of him today. This has been kept relatively hushed, and you really don't see copies of The Doors of Oblivion, Part 2 in Morrowind.



However, Minailu Arenno has arrived at the Sadrith Mora Telvanni Council Chambers with claims of knowledge upending much of what the average Telvanni mage knows. All it takes is to accept a black book of some sort from her possession. What is in store?



Why quests and finding out more about House Telvanni's past! You might even find out more about the future of House Telvanni, even if it is cryptic, as alluded to in later Elder Scrolls installments.



What is Added:



- A New Snow Space whims of Hermaeus Mora

- A New Telvanni Guild Hall

- 18 New Telvanni NPCs (17 in the hall and 1 in Sadrith Mora)

- Includes Merchants and other Services

- A Servant Daedra to Hermaeus Mora

- Premised off of Divayth Fyr's time in Oblivion mentioned in The Doors of Oblivion, Part 2 as seen in other Elder Scrolls titles

- New spells and enchanted items with a Daedric sense of humour

- 3 House Telvanni Quests

- Your Own Room in the Living Hall from the Quests

- Storage Containers inside your Own Room to Separate your Items

- A Copy of The Doors of Oblivion, Part 2

- Books with Page Art stylized off Hermaeus Mora's appearances in later Elder Scrolls



Requirements:



- Bloodmoon Expansion

- Tribunal Expansion

NOTE: Both must be above this mod in the mod order



Highly Recommend having Levitation and Speed-boosting equipment before you start. Also might help to be higher level.



Installation Instructions:



- Find your Morrowind folder

- Find the Data folder

- Place the contents of the zip within the Data folder (both the .ESP and BookArt folder)

- Launch Morrowind and go to Data Files

- Find ajd_mwmj2022_telvanniDoorToApocrypha.ESP

- Place both in Data Files

- Enable the mod

- Enjoy!



OpenMW Instructions:



- Place the contents of the zip within the Data folder of the installation OpenMW is using

- Launch the OpenMW Launcher

- Go to Data Files

- Find ajd_mwmj2022_telvanniDoorToApocrypha.ESP

- Enable the mod

- Double check your local openmw.cfg to ensure Tribunal and Bloodmoon are loading above ajd_mwmj2022_telvanniDoorToApocrypha.ESP

- Enjoy!



Changelog:



V1 - Initial Release

V1.01 - Removed Page Backgrounds from The Wanderer's Add Full Page Image to Books tutorial and any images that used them.

- Redid Images in Books using Bethesda's assets or Daedric Font Resource

- Fixed Book Baron's Journal Stage script to not fire continuously

- Started process to make the snow area more running friendly than it currently is. Most of the work has been done near the entrance.

- Fixed the General Store not having Barter options.



Credits:



Daedric Font Resources - YarYulme - https://www.nexusmods.com/morrowind/mods/45458?

Name Generators - https://www.fantasynamegenerators.com/