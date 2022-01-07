Mage's Guild - Ring of Regenerate Stamika

by Arron Dominion



Short Description:



An enchanter has arrived to the Balmora's Mage's Guild and needs your help! She has a ring that can constantly restore Stamina and Magika, but you must prove yourself first.



Long Description:



Mari-i Telde, a Mage's Guild Envoker has arrived in Balmora. She has stopped by the Balmora Guild Hall, and plans on staying for a bit. Recently she has created a new enchantment and placed it on a ring. This ring is called the Ring of Regenerate Stamika!



Ring of Regenerate Stamika will both restore Stamina and Magika constantly while worn. Ideal for mages out in the field who have healing spells and have run out of potions, or they need to maintain their running speed to get away. Quite useful also for those wishing to learn how to use magic! And this is the first of many she plans to make.



Telde needs a member from the Mage's Guild to test out this new ring. Should you encounter her, you must prove yourself before the honors of testing it fall upon you. Perform the requested task, and the Ring of Regenerate Stamika will be yours! And your reputation within the guild will be even better for it!



Mari-i Telde is an enchanter by trade, and as such offers a variety of services while she is there in Balmora to members. She can assist with Enchanting, Train you in Enchanting/Destruction/Mysticism, or sell you mage-appropriate gear to place enchantments upon.



What is added:

- Mari-i Telde a Mage's Guild Evoker who can Buy/Sell, Enchant, and Train in Enchant/Destruction/Mysticism

- Ring of Regenerate Stamika - Enchanted Constant Effect Ring that Restores Magika and Restores Stamina in small amounts over time.

- A quest that appears in your journal for proving your magic.

- A boost in Mage's Guild reputation for completion of the quest.



Installation Instructions:

- Find your Morrowind folder

- Find the Data folder

- Place the contents of the zip within the Data folder

- Launch Morrowind and go to Data Files

- Find ajd_questforconstanteffectregen.ESP

- Enable the mod

- Enjoy!



OpenMW Instructions:

- Place the contents of the zip within the Data folder of the installation OpenMW is using

- Launch the OpenMW Launcher

- Go to Data Files

- Find ajd_questforconstanteffectregen.ESP

- Enable the mod

- Enjoy!



Changelog:

v1 - Initial Release



Credits:

Redguard Name - Mari-i Telde - https://www.fantasynamegenerators.com/redguard_names.php