There Can Be Only One

This mod makes Daedric weapons and armor pieces unique items; there will now be only one of each piece in the game (ammunition excluded).

I was inspired to create this mod by Mort's One of a Kind. I loved the idea, but I didn't agree with a few of that mod's placement decisions, and I didn't care for how it handled Divayth Fyr, so I decided to create my own implementation of the idea. Use whichever one you like best.

In general, Daedric weapons and armor pieces are in (one of) their vanilla locations. I tried to avoid placing them in new locations. I also tried to avoid leaving them in the possession of NPCs the player won't have reason to kill at some point in the game.

Unique items that are based on Daedric weapons or armor (such as the enchanted Daedric Cuirass and Greaves given by Therana as a quest reward) are considered separate items, so they are not made into Ebony items, unlike in One of a Kind.

However, I did ensure that only one of such items can be obtained. In most cases nothing needed to be done, but in a few cases the items needed to be removed from a leveled list and placed manually.

The issue of Dremora and Golden Saints dropping Daedric equipment has been resolved by giving these creatures constant effect Bound Item abilities, so they can still use this high-powered stuff against you, but you'll no longer be up to your eyeballs in it by killing them.

Divayth Fyr's suit of Daedric armor (and Daedric Dagger) and Dram Bero's quest rewards of Daedric weapons are special cases that needed to be addressed. Mort's mod addresses Divayth Fyr by scripting him to disappear upon death, but I wasn't satisfied with that solution (in part because it prevents you from looting his useful key from his corpse).

This mod addresses the issue by giving him different armor and a different weapon. Specifically, he now has a suit of Dwemer armor and a Dwarven Shortsword. I thought Dwemer was more lore-appropriate than Ebony, since Fyr is a well-known collector of Dwemer artifacts. His Heavy Armor skill has been jacked up as high as it will go to (partially) compensate for this change.

Dram Bero's dialogue related to the lost ebony mine has been altered so that he gives out Ebony weapons as a reward, rather than Daedric. The text of the dialogue has been adjusted as needed.

This mod also incorporates my Magas Volar Anti-Cheat mod, in order to prevent you from obtaining a duplicate Daedric Crescent.

The "spoilers" document in the archive lists the locations of each Daedric weapon and armor piece, and provides a comprehensive list of changes made by this mod.