Available Arcane Enchanters

Welcome to the forty-fourth installment of my Oblivion Immersion Series. It baffles me that Oblivion locks away access to enchaining and spell-making services behind access to the Arcane University. How on Nirn does the Arcane University maintain such a stranglehold monopoly on spell-making and especially enchanting? So just where are all of the enchanted items in Cyrodiil coming from? Not to mention that this makes enchanting very inaccessible, and spell-making completely inaccessible, to any characters who aren't running the Mages Guild questline. To this end, many new enchanting altars have been added across Cyrodiil. First, each Mages Guild hall now has an enchanting altar. Second, magic shops like Mystic Emporium, Rindir's Staffs, and Warlock's Luck now have them added. Third, a few private dwellings of mage characters have them added (Henantier, Fathis Aren, etc.) Last, many have been added to necromancer and sorcerer dungeons. This is in part inspired by Skyrim, where enchanting altars are scattered across mages' labs and hideouts. A few spell-making altars have also been added. Each Mages Guild hall has one, as do Mystic Emporium, and a few private homes of mages. Faction ownership has been assigned in a logically consistent way. In the Mages Guild, the enchanting altars become open for use upon joining the Mages Guild as an associate. The spell-making altars only become available for use upon becoming an apprentice - or you can, just when nobody is looking. I figured that spell-making would be more restrictive, since letting random greenhorn idiots make burn-everything spells, without supervision, would be a massive liability for the guild. Hooray for legal liability! The altars in stores are free for use regardless of guild affiliation. Those in private residences, are, obviously, forbidden for the player to use. Requirements =========== Oblivion Version 1.2.0416 Installation Instructions =================== Copy contents into your Oblivion data folder Uninstallation Instructions ===================== Delete the plugin Incompatibility ============ While not strictly incompatible with other mods like Enchanting and Spellmaking by Fire Elf or Enchanting and Spell Making Altars by Hel Borne and JDFan, these mods all do essentially the same thing, so using any similar mods in addition to this one is redundant. May cause issues with mods that heavily alter the interiors of sorcerer/necromancer dungeons, Mages Guild buildings, or magic stores. Will be compatible with any mods that rebalance enchanting or spell-making themselves. Known Issues =========== None at the moment Troubleshooting ============= Feel free to come to me with questions or issues and I will help as best as I can. That said, please bear in mind that I am a novice modder and may not be able to offer much in the way of assistance. Credits and Thanks ================ Thanks to: Bethesda Softworks TES Nexus LHammonds - Readme Generator Licensing and Legal ================ I am making this mod open to revision by the public. If you have any ideas of how to expand or improve upon this mod, then go ahead. No permission needed. All I ask is that you give credit to me and to the creators of these resources. This mod and its contents may not be distributed commercially.

Read More