Clan Armstrong Tartan Companions Wolf Cuirass
by Arron Dominion & Laird Yuri
Short Description:
Adds a non-replacing retexture of the default Wolf Cuirass based off of Clan Armstrong's colors. You can purchase one from Johnny Armstrong near the Whiterun smelter.
Long Description:
Adds a non-replacing retexture of the default Wolf Cuirass based off of Clan Armstrong's colors. You can purchase one from Johnny Armstrong near the Whiterun smelter.
What is added:
-An armor based off of the traditional Tartan applied to the Wolf Cuirass from the Companions.
-Johnny Armstrong to sell them.
Installation Instructions:
- Find your Skyrim Special Edition folder
- Find the Data folder
- Place the contents of the zip within the Data folder
- Launch Skyrim Special Edition and go to Mods
- Find ajd_tartancompanionswolfcuirass_sse_pc.esp
- Enable the mod
- Enjoy!
Changelog:
v1 - Initial Release
Credits:
-Laird Yuri - Retexture and Johnny Armstrong name
-Adobe Photoshop - Program used for retexture
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 10th February 2020 2:51pm
