Clan Armstrong Tartan Companions Wolf Cuirass



by Arron Dominion & Laird Yuri



Short Description:



Adds a non-replacing retexture of the default Wolf Cuirass based off of Clan Armstrong's colors. You can purchase one from Johnny Armstrong near the Whiterun smelter.



Long Description:



What is added:

-An armor based off of the traditional Tartan applied to the Wolf Cuirass from the Companions.

-Johnny Armstrong to sell them.



Installation Instructions:

- Find your Skyrim Special Edition folder

- Find the Data folder

- Place the contents of the zip within the Data folder

- Launch Skyrim Special Edition and go to Mods

- Find ajd_tartancompanionswolfcuirass_sse_pc.esp

- Enable the mod

- Enjoy!



Changelog:

v1 - Initial Release



Credits:

-Laird Yuri - Retexture and Johnny Armstrong name

-Adobe Photoshop - Program used for retexture