Clan Armstrong Tartan Companions Wolf Cuirass

Clan Armstrong Tartan Companions Wolf Cuirassby Arron Dominion & Laird YuriShort Description:Adds a non-replacing retexture of the defau...

File Description

Clan Armstrong Tartan Companions Wolf Cuirass

by Arron Dominion & Laird Yuri

Short Description:

Adds a non-replacing retexture of the default Wolf Cuirass based off of Clan Armstrong's colors. You can purchase one from Johnny Armstrong near the Whiterun smelter.

Long Description:

Adds a non-replacing retexture of the default Wolf Cuirass based off of Clan Armstrong's colors. You can purchase one from Johnny Armstrong near the Whiterun smelter.

What is added:
-An armor based off of the traditional Tartan applied to the Wolf Cuirass from the Companions.
-Johnny Armstrong to sell them.

Installation Instructions:
- Find your Skyrim Special Edition folder
- Find the Data folder
- Place the contents of the zip within the Data folder
- Launch Skyrim Special Edition and go to Mods
- Find ajd_tartancompanionswolfcuirass_sse_pc.esp
- Enable the mod
- Enjoy!

Changelog:
v1 - Initial Release

Credits:
-Laird Yuri - Retexture and Johnny Armstrong name
-Adobe Photoshop - Program used for retexture

