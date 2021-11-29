Mystique Guide

Mystique is a modernized, vanilla-plus and immersive mod list focusing on the essentials while expanding upon the games content by introducing new quests and areas to explore. With the most comprehensive list, and a truly immersive and game changing list, you can expect a total all-in-one solution. For discussion and support, visit Modding Repository and view my personal Mod Author Hub.
For support and questions, visit the Modding Repository Discord server.
This is a comprehensive list of what is expected to be included in Mystique.
✓ Comprehensive list of vanilla plus, immersive and lore-friendly mods.
✓ Additional questing, new lands to explore, and characters to meet.
✓ Support for both First and Third-person playstyles.
✓ Little to no conflicting mods, keeping everything compatible.
✓ Modular, and completely optional mod selections.
✓ Creation Club compatibility and consideration taken into mind.
✓ Full support for Skyrim SE and plans to convert to Skyrim AE.
Version: 1.1.0
Released: 29th November 2021 3:14am
