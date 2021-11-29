1,336 ONLINE

Mystique Guide

  • 1 Downloads
  • Uploaded 2 days ago
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
  • 497KB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

Mystique is a modernized, vanilla-plus and immersive mod list focusing on the essentials while expanding upon the games content by introducing new quests and areas to explore. With the most comprehensive list, and a truly immersive and game changing list, you can expect a total all-in-one solution. For discussion and support, visit Modding Repository and view my personal Mod Author Hub. 

For support and questions, visit the Modding Repository Discord server.

This is a comprehensive list of what is expected to be included in Mystique. 

  ✓ Comprehensive list of vanilla plus, immersive and lore-friendly mods.
  ✓ Additional questing, new lands to explore, and characters to meet.
  ✓ Support for both First and Third-person playstyles.
  ✓ Little to no conflicting mods, keeping everything compatible.
  ✓ Modular, and completely optional mod selections.
  ✓ Creation Club compatibility and consideration taken into mind.
  ✓ Full support for Skyrim SE and plans to convert to Skyrim AE.

About This Version (1.1.0)

Version: 1.1.0

Released: 29th November 2021 3:14am

Rage

Mod Author


52 XP

Hey there, my name's Rage. I'm a veteran Mod Author from Nexus mods, looking to migrate to another modding platform. I mostly focus my modding time on Fallout 4 and Skyrim SE, but may look into mod...

Registered 29th November 2021

2 Files Uploaded

