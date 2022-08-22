1,169 ONLINE

Whiterun Drunken Huntsman: Allow Bards

Whiterun Drunken HuntsmanAllow Bardsby Arron DominionThis mod changes Whiterun's Drunken Huntsman to allow for Bards to perform inside....

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
  • 1KB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

Whiterun Drunken Huntsman

Allow Bards

by Arron Dominion


This mod changes Whiterun's Drunken Huntsman to allow for Bards to perform inside. This can also serve as a location for new players to learn about the Bard's College if they have not already.


Changelog:

V1:

- The initial release.


Known Bugs:

None at this time.


Install:

- Extract the files into your Special Edition Data Folder

- Load the mod in your mod order

- Enjoy!


Trailer Credits:

All in a Garden Green by Axletree - https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Axletree/music-from-a-hampshire-farm-ongoing-project/all-in-a-garden-green/

Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) - https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Read More

Download '211471-158369-ajd_whiterundrunkenhuntsman_allowbards_sse_pc.zip' (1KB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 22nd August 2022 4:23am

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
Whiterun Drunken Huntsman
Allow Bards
by Arron Dominion

This mod changes Whiterun's Drunken Huntsman to allow for Bards to perform inside. This can also serve as a location for new players to learn about the Bard's College if they have not already.

Changelog:
V1:
- The initial release.

Known Bugs:
None at this time.

Install:
- Extract the files into your Special Edition Data Folder
- Load the mod in your mod order
- Enjoy!

Trailer Credits:
All in a Garden Green by Axletree - https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Axletree/music-from-a-hampshire-farm-ongoing-project/all-in-a-garden-green/
Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) - https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Arron Dominion

I don't spend enough time here


5,817 XP

 I graduated with a Software Engineering degree back in 2012, and failed to create a startup indie game.  I currently work with propane accounting software and primarily use C#/SQL (but use other t...

Registered 20th May 2005

67 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File