Whiterun Drunken Huntsman Allow Bards by Arron Dominion This mod changes Whiterun's Drunken Huntsman to allow for Bards to perform inside. This can also serve as a location for new players to learn about the Bard's College if they have not already. Changelog: V1: - The initial release. Known Bugs: None at this time. Install: - Extract the files into your Special Edition Data Folder - Load the mod in your mod order - Enjoy! Trailer Credits: All in a Garden Green by Axletree - https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Axletree/music-from-a-hampshire-farm-ongoing-project/all-in-a-garden-green/ Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) - https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

