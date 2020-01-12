Ray Traced Realism

This reshade aims to get rid of the "everything is bright" feel to the game by making use of ray tracing. Shadow is added where there should be shadow, giving night time a much more realistic look. I've used curves and levels to enhance the new shadows added by RTGlobalIllumination. Day time is positively impacted too. Indoor environments hugely improved. I've also used DepthHaze to remove the unnatural crispness of distant objects. Distant landscapes now look much more realistic. Other shaders have not really caught on that one thing that makes the game look unnatural is how distant objects look about as detailed as near-side ones. It gives the image a weird quality. DepthHaze fixes this. THIS MOD REQUIRES McFlyPG's RTGlobalIllumination SHADER WHICH IS CURRENTLY $5 ON PATRON FOR BETA: https://www.patreon.com/mcflypg/posts Known issues/Tweaks: Depth haze makes the menu a little blurry. I recommend toggling if its a problem for you. If the inside is too dark for your taste, increase the "bouncing light intensity" of RTGlobalIllumination instead of any colour settings. Tell me in comments what value you use -- maybe I'll release a new version depending on consensus :).

